Apple won't release regular iPhone 18 in 2026, foldable iPhone changes release schedule

Apple has decided to change its launch lineup in 2026: regular iPhone 18 won't launch, new foldable iPhone is changing up the release schedule.

TL;DR: Apple will delay the regular iPhone 18 release to 2027 due to the 2026 launch of a foldable iPhone, rumored as the iPhone Ultra. In 2026, Apple will introduce the budget iPhone 17e early and four models, including the foldable, later, aiming to balance product releases and boost sales year-round.

Apple will reportedly not release a regular iPhone 18 in 2026, rather the company will launch the normal iPhone 18 in 2027, with the change in release schedule being a result of the foldable iPhone launching next year.

In a new article from Korean media outlet ETnews picked up by @Jukanrosleve on X, we're hearing from industry sources that Apple plans to release both the budget e-series iPhone and the regular iPhone in the first half of the year moving forward, while unveiling four models including the foldable iPhone in the second half. Only next year's regular iPhone 18 will be affected, and not the iPhone 19, iPhone 20, etc.

The changes to the release schedule are because of the foldable iPhone coming in 2026, as the foldable iPhone -- rumored as the iPhone Ultra -- will be one of the four major releases in 2026.

This means we'll see Apple introduce the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, followed by the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This year, we'll see the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

With these changes, Apple's strategy is now to expand its first-half releases and focus on premium devices, while the second half of the year will boost iPhone sales. With the new foldable iPhone and budget iPhones in the future, Apple is hoping to spread out its "new product effect" more evenly throughout the year.