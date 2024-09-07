The TT Show Episode 50 - Our Big NVIDIA GeForce RTX Interview

On Episode 50 of the TT Show we sit down with NVIDIA to talk about all things PC gaming and GeForce, while also looking at the week's top stories.

The TT Show's 50th episode is here, and to celebrate the milestone (more like the timing lined up perfectly), we sit down with NVIDIA's Jacob Freeman, GeForce Evangelist, to talk about all things PC gaming. From DLSS to RTX Remix to Half-Life 2's impressive remake to the success of Black Myth: Wukong, and more.

It's a lengthy and great discussion worth tuning into. Jacob offers insights into how NVIDIA engages with game developers and sees AI evolving and changing how we all play. Ahead of that, though, it's your usual TT Show programming as Jak and Kosta go through all of the big stories that have cropped up in the PC, gaming, and tech space over the past week.

This week on the TT Show, the duo talks about the PlayStation 5 Pro's imminent reveal, thanks to Sony finally teasing the upgraded console and what to expect regarding games and performance.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series is also right around the corner, with the latest rumors pointing to the designs for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 being finalized right now. With that, we're also hearing that the Blackwell generation will draw more power. The current expectation is that the RTX 5090 will be a 550W beast - drawing 100W more than the RTX 4090. The RTX 5080 will be more down to earth, with a 350W power target, while outperforming the current RTX 4090 flagship.

All of this, and more, is in Episode 50 of The TT Show.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show