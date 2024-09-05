Acer's Project DualPlay gaming laptop has a hidden controller under the trackpad

Acer's new Predator gaming laptop has a hidden controller under the trackpad. It's called Acer Project DualPlay, and it's something we haven't seen before.

Acer debuted a very cool concept at the IFA conference in Germany, the Acer Project DualPlay gaming laptop. As the images showcase, the large touchpad doubles as a game controller that pops out - where, after flipping it around, you've got a traditional gamepad. Another interesting feature is that it includes 5-watt pop-out speakers on either side of the laptop to create a more immersive audio experience.

Project DualPlay is a fascinating new gaming laptop design from Acer. A controller pops out of the trackpad!

"This Predator concept embraces the latest gaming trends, unleashing a new dimension of versatile and shared PC gaming experiences that converge in one powerful device," Acer writes in the press release. As a potential Predator gaming laptop, we'd love for this to get an actual release, as the integrated controller concept is fantastic.

The controller is wireless and charges when you pop it back onto the laptop's 'electromagnetic lock.' It can also be separated Nintendo Switch style and turned into two controllers.

Here's a short video showcasing this in action.

The other notable Project DualPlay feature that Acer highlights is its "360-degree dynamic RGB lighting," which can be seen on the keyboard, around the display, the trackpad, and the pop-out controller. There's no word on the underlying hardware, but as a Predator gaming laptop, you can expect to find a GeForce RTX GPU, SSD storage, and high-speed memory.

As a design concept with a project name, there's no word on a planned release date or if it will get one. As a concept, the design could change a few times before release. However, with Acer partnering with Capcom for the announcement (there are several references to Street Fighter 6 throughout the press release), there's a good chance this will see the light of day. At least, we hope so.

"With Project DualPlay, the Predator brand is innovating the gaming laptop market," Acer concludes. "The concept represents a bold step forward in gaming innovation, promising to deliver unique experiences and engagements for gamers of all levels."