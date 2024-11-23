TT Show Episode 60 - Sony acquiring Elden Ring studio, Half-Life 3, and New Reviews!

This week on The TT Show, Sony moves to acquire FromSoftware, the Game Awards 2024 controversy, and new SteelSeries and Corsair reviews!

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss some of the biggest stories in the world of games, hardware, and technology while also reviewing the new SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds and the (takes a deep breath) Corsair Xeneon 34WQHD240-C 34-inch Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitor.

Two fantastic products that are worth checking out. The week's headline story comes from the gaming world, with Sony officially moving to buy the parent company of FromSoftware - the talented and award-winning studio behind Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more fan favorites. What would this mean for PlayStation going forward? Jak and Kosta get into it.

Keeping things in the gaming realm, with Half-Life 2 celebrating its 20th anniversary, a new two-hour documentary into the game's development provides glimpses of the canceled Half-Life 2: Episode 3 while also hinting at what a potential Half-Life 3 might look like.

This week's news section is game-heavy, as the duo also reviews the Game Awards 2024 nominees and controversial picks for Game of the Year. STALKER 2's highly-anticipated release finally arrives, and PC performance looks good when running on a GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 enabled. Turn off DLSS 3 and NVIDIA's Frame Generation tech, and it's a different story - frame rates plummet. Is this game proof that we're finally ready for the GeForce RTX 50 Series? Or is it a case of poor optimization?

There's also a quick detour into the world of CPUs. AMD Ryzen dominates desktop sales, and Intel also says it plans to 'fix' Arrow Lake and Intel Core Ultra 200S CPU gaming performance.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show