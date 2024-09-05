PS5 Pro officially teased by Sony, confirms leaked design

Sony has officially teased the new PlayStation 5 Pro console, confirming that the leaked design is in fact accurate.

Today, Sony published a PS Blog post discussing the celebration of PlayStation's 30th anniversary. The banner image in that post includes symbols and stylized designs for all previous PlayStation hardware, and right in the middle is a semi-transparent image of a brand new console: The 3-finned PlayStation 5 Pro.

The official teaser leans into the recent leaks that have exposed the PS5 Pro's overall shape. It's clear that the new PS5 Pro will be a part of this event in some way, and there's reports that Sony will unveil the system during a State of Play event later this month.

As for the form factor, we've already highlighted that the PS5 Pro will carry forward the production efficiencies that Sony has refined throughout the PS5 Slim revisions, namely with the interchangeable modular design that will allow gamers to slot-in a disc drive.

The Pro retains the overall shape and design from the Slim duo, which indicates Sony has carefully designed the system to maximize profits both on production and shipping lines (the Slims were revised to lower the weight profiles of both systems in an effort to reduce shipping costs).

As for MSRP, it's possible that the Pro will be a digital system by default, which is actually technically the case for all PlayStation 5 consoles now that the disc drive is attachable; the systems are built as digital-only units that instead come with a detachable drive instead of the drive being fastened. This level of production allows Sony more freedom to have multiple SKUs that are built from the same base model, and only facilitates the need for a bit of extra assembly (attaching the drive) and a different-styled face plate.

If accurate, Sony could charge a baseline price for all Pro systems instead of offering 2 different options, but this could significantly drive up demand for its attachable disc drives.