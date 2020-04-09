Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review

Reolink adds pan, tilt, and zoom support to the Argus lineup with the Argus PT wireless security camera. Let's take a look at it.

I believe we have had the entire Argus lineup come through the lab, so adding one more won't hurt. Today, I have the latest from Reolink in the Argus PT, which, as you may be able to tell from branding, is a PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) solution.

Adding the PT brings the Reolink wire-free lineup up to five cameras, six if we add the Reolink Keen. As for the PT, it's the first to offer pan, tilt, and zoom controls, which is something this lineup has needed for quite some time.

Specifications start with the Starlight CMOS image sensor capable of 1080p at 15FPS. The fixed lens offers a 105-degree viewing angle with a 10 meter / 33ft night vision capability. The PTZ feature allows for 355-degree horizontal rotation and 140 degrees vertical. Zoom is listed at 6x digital.

The rest of the hardware pans out with 2.4GHz b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity supporting WEP and WPA security. The battery is 6500mAh and can be charged or powered via the separate solar panel. The Argus PT supports up to a 64GB microSD card for on-site recording and Reolink Cloud for offsite. The Argus is IP65 certified for dust and water intrusion.

The MSRP of the Reolink Argus PT comes in at $139.99 with a two-year warranty.

The packaging for the PT includes a look at the camera with branding at the top.

The scope of delivery includes the camera, mounting hardware, and stickers for your windows.

The camera does try to keep a small footprint with a tapered body. The lens and IR LEDs are all encased into the black swivel mount.

The backside of the body offers a wireless antenna connection and micro USB for charging via a wall adapter or solar panel.

Reolink has launched all of their Argus solutions with the app above; the PT is the latest.

Jumping into the app, we start by adding the PT to our list of devices by using the plus at the top right.

Argus uses QRCode set up to push through quickly and eliminate bouncing between wireless networks.

Once you are in, you will get a preview of each camera within the menu system. You can change the settings of each camera with the cog just above the image.

Settings include a battery level indicator along with alarm settings, such as motion sensor, siren, and email.

Settings also include the ability to rotate the screen, add watermarks, names, and dates to the stream.

The image from the PT is quite good in high-quality mode. Color saturation is fantastic, even with the sun glaring down early morning. That said, the PT does have issues streaming this quality for long periods, eventually telling you to switch to fluent mode.

Next to Arlo, the Argus lineup from Reolink is easily my favorite platform for wireless security solutions, and they have done it at a fraction of the price. Build quality is upper midrange and more than acceptable for a device that can withstand the elements.

I would like to see better wireless chipsets used or the addition of better antennas because, more often than not, even within 10-15 ft of your router, you can't stream in high-quality mode for more than a minute. Where Reolink shines is the price, and the Argus PT does not disappoint with its very reasonable $139.99 MSRP.

Tyler's Test System Specifications