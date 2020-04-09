Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review

Reolink adds pan, tilt, and zoom support to the Argus lineup with the Argus PT wireless security camera. Let's take a look at it.

Tyler Bernath | Apr 9, 2020 at 09:45 pm CDT - 3 mins, 19 secs reading time
Rating: 89%Manufacturer: ReolinkModel: X0028LYYC5

I believe we have had the entire Argus lineup come through the lab, so adding one more won't hurt. Today, I have the latest from Reolink in the Argus PT, which, as you may be able to tell from branding, is a PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) solution.

Adding the PT brings the Reolink wire-free lineup up to five cameras, six if we add the Reolink Keen. As for the PT, it's the first to offer pan, tilt, and zoom controls, which is something this lineup has needed for quite some time.

Specifications start with the Starlight CMOS image sensor capable of 1080p at 15FPS. The fixed lens offers a 105-degree viewing angle with a 10 meter / 33ft night vision capability. The PTZ feature allows for 355-degree horizontal rotation and 140 degrees vertical. Zoom is listed at 6x digital.

The rest of the hardware pans out with 2.4GHz b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity supporting WEP and WPA security. The battery is 6500mAh and can be charged or powered via the separate solar panel. The Argus PT supports up to a 64GB microSD card for on-site recording and Reolink Cloud for offsite. The Argus is IP65 certified for dust and water intrusion.

The MSRP of the Reolink Argus PT comes in at $139.99 with a two-year warranty.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 02 | TweakTown.com

The packaging for the PT includes a look at the camera with branding at the top.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The scope of delivery includes the camera, mounting hardware, and stickers for your windows.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 04 | TweakTown.com

The camera does try to keep a small footprint with a tapered body. The lens and IR LEDs are all encased into the black swivel mount.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The backside of the body offers a wireless antenna connection and micro USB for charging via a wall adapter or solar panel.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Reolink has launched all of their Argus solutions with the app above; the PT is the latest.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Jumping into the app, we start by adding the PT to our list of devices by using the plus at the top right.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Argus uses QRCode set up to push through quickly and eliminate bouncing between wireless networks.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Once you are in, you will get a preview of each camera within the menu system. You can change the settings of each camera with the cog just above the image.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Settings include a battery level indicator along with alarm settings, such as motion sensor, siren, and email.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Settings also include the ability to rotate the screen, add watermarks, names, and dates to the stream.

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera Review 14 | TweakTown.com

The image from the PT is quite good in high-quality mode. Color saturation is fantastic, even with the sun glaring down early morning. That said, the PT does have issues streaming this quality for long periods, eventually telling you to switch to fluent mode.

Next to Arlo, the Argus lineup from Reolink is easily my favorite platform for wireless security solutions, and they have done it at a fraction of the price. Build quality is upper midrange and more than acceptable for a device that can withstand the elements.

I would like to see better wireless chipsets used or the addition of better antennas because, more often than not, even within 10-15 ft of your router, you can't stream in high-quality mode for more than a minute. Where Reolink shines is the price, and the Argus PT does not disappoint with its very reasonable $139.99 MSRP.

Performance80%

Quality85%

Features95%

Value95%

Overall Rating89%

The Bottom Line

Consumers that need a completely wire-free PTZ security camera solution should take a look at the Argus PT.

TweakTown award
89%

Reolink Argus PT Wire-Free Security Camera

Tyler Bernath

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Tyler Bernath

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

