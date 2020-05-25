WD ReadyView Four-Camera Surveillance System Review

WD enters the DIY security surveillance market with ReadyView. Here's our full look at the four-camera model.

DIY security solutions have become increasingly popular as consumers want to check-in or monitor their properties while away from home. Over the last several years, we have seen several platforms come through from the likes of Swann, ReoLink, and Arlo, to name a few. Recently, we were in talks with WD about their new platform, and today we have it in the lab; meet ReadyView.

WD has dabbled with NVR products in the past and make an entire range of drives just for this purpose. With ReadyView, we have a few SKUs based on needs and budget with the unit sent for review of the four camera 4MP top-tier solution that comes paired with a 4TB WD Purple HDD.

Features of this platform include multiple setup options, including on-screen and mobile app. ReadyView is ONVIF compatible and extendable to 8 cameras and supports storage expansion over USB 3.0 with devices like MyBook etc.

Connectivity includes HDMI, host LAN along with eight more PoE capable LAN for connecting your cameras. You will also find VGA for using monitors and USB 3.0 for connecting additional storage devices.

The MSRP of the 4MP WD ReadyView setup comes in at $349.99 with a one-year warranty.

WD is using the Purple colorway from its drive lineup for the ReadyView platform. The packaging gives an image of the NVR and cameras with features listed along the bottom.

The back goes into more detail with the main features listed.

Unboxing, the NVR is rather small with a premium feel to it. Branding on top, along with activity LEDs.

On the backside, we have all the I/O you will need with RCA for audio, followed by HDMI and VGA for displays and USB 3.0 for storage. The LAN ports grouped are for the PoE cameras with a host port to the far right.

Accessories include the power adapter and ethernet cable along with stickers for your windows and reading materials.

The cameras follow the bullet form factor, white with WD branding. Each comes with a 100ft Cat5 cable for installation.

WD uses a unique design with the IR panel below the camera, lens centered.

ReadyView setup starts by using the QRcode on the NVR. After setting up the admin account, time and date, etc., you will land on the next screen below.

The initial dashboard offers a live view of all cameras connected. The three dash marks top left allow you to enter the menu system.

The menu system includes options for playback, snapshots, and alerts. You can also set up cameras with motion sensing and record settings.

Moving into the recordings, ReadyView breaks them down by camera.

After selecting which camera you want to view, it loads the last two hours of footage by default.

Alerts are listed by time and date, followed by the camera and what the camera was alerted to.

The camera manager offers tools to setup motion detection, including scheduling and zones. You can also rename cameras on this menu.

The configuration manager is for time and date, passwords, and storage configuration.

Once you fill the internal storage, the ReadyView app will alert you asking to install additional storage over USB 3.0

Image quality from the 4MP cameras is clear and vibrant when in HD mode. By default, these cameras run in SD to save bandwidth.

ReadyView has become my preferred platform after using it for the last few months. Build quality starts at the top with a solid choice in aesthetics with high-quality plastics followed by a purpose-built drive in WD Purple. Integrated LEDs on the top of the unit aren't overly bright, making for a suitable device for your home office desk, etc.

Image quality from the includes 4MP cameras is superb, after switching to HD mode, as mentioned above they do run SD by default with another ECO option for further bandwidth and power savings. As for the NVR, the platform includes both a live view feature over HDMI along with app supported viewing on the go with iOS and Android.

Pricing is the best feature of the WD ReadyView, the 4MP Kit that includes four cameras has an MSRP of $349.99 and is backed with a purpose-built 4TB drive. In my eyes, this is an unbeatable value as comparable solutions from the big names like Swann, Annke and Reolink can match the capabilities but short you with a 1TB HDD.

Tyler's Test System Specifications