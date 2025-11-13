Engenius ECW520 Cloud7 2x2x2 Access Point Review: Serious Management Potential

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 68% Our Verdict The Engenius ECW520 has powerful management tools if you need that kind of power, but its delivery of mediocre Wi-Fi speeds are an issue. Pros Inconspicuous style

Supports DC power or PoE

Wide range of paid and free management tools

MLO support

Automatically supports mesh if configured in a group Cons Wi-Fi speeds aren't great

No included power supply

Needs to be built as part of an Engenius solution for maximum efficiency

Overkill for non-business purposes Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $189 USD Buy at Newegg for $395.53 USD Buy at Amazon for $237.06 CAD Buy at Amazon for £396.13

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Engenius' networking business is built around cloud-managed solutions for enterprises that require that kind of network monitoring and management, and while that typically brings with it business-level pricing, the Engenius ECW520 is reasonably priced for what it is - presuming you need that kind of capability in the first place.

23 23

VIEW GALLERY - 23 IMAGES

There is a limitation here - that I hit pretty much immediately - that a standalone single access point built for a system of many networking parts is rather hard to assess on its own pure merits. As a standalone item, there wouldn't be much reason to particularly choose the Engenius ECW520, but then that's not the point. As part of a larger managed whole, it could have a lot of scope for easy deployment and remote management if that's what you require. For most home consumers, that's not likely to be a consideration.

Specifications & Close Up

23 23

Item Details Device Engenius ECW520 Cloud7 2x2x2 Dimensions 158x158x35.8mm Weight 600g Interfaces 1 x 2.5GE Port (PoE+) / 1 x DC Jack / 1 x Reset Button Indicators 1 x Multi-color LED Power Source Power-over-Ethernet: 802.3at Input | 12VDC /2A Power Adapter Operating Frequencies Tri-Radio Concurrent 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz & 6GHz Operation Modes Managed mode: AP, AP Mesh, Mesh Data Rates 2.4GHz: Max 700Mbps 5GHz: 4300Mbps 6GHz: 5800Mbps Maximum Concurrent Users 512 Wireless Security WPA2-PSK / WPA2-Enterprise / WPA3-PSK / WPA3-Enterprise / Hide SSID in Beacons / Wireless STA (Client) Connected List / Client Isolation / Client Access Control SSIDS 8 SSIDs on both 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands

Design & Software

Design

The packaging for the Engenius ECW520 is remarkably plain, but then this is absolutely a business-grade product that's likely to be bought in bulk, with the boxes hopefully recycled en masse once they've been rolled out.

23 23

Opening up the box reveals QR codes for a quick start guide and a link to the Engenius Cloud-To-Go app for iOS and Android. Either way, before you set up the Engenius ECW520, you'll need to set up an Engenius Cloud account. Part of Engenius' business model does include subscription features, but you don't have to pay any extra just for basic setup and ongoing simple metrics - at least for now.

23 23

While the cloud-based configuration is likely a positive factor for many who may want to be able to tweak network settings or identify problems when on the other side of the planet, the one downside to this approach is that if Engenius ever "retires" the Engenius ECW520 model specifically, or if there's a cloud outage generally, you won't be able to configure or change up the Engenius ECW520 at all. You can access a very limited set of tools from a direct LAN connection, but without the cloud account, you're restricted in what you can do considerably.

23 23

Out of the box, for what is such a business-centric product, the Engenius ECW520 access point has a nicely understated style, with a smooth white finish that gives it something of the style of an Apple product; slap a different logo onto it and you probably could fool people in this regard.

Further Routers & Access Points Reading – Our Latest Reviews

Indicator lights are kept as simple as possible, which is to say that there's just one of them, with a multicoloured and flashing approach to letting you know what the access point is doing. Again, the focus here is on management via app or web browser platform, not so much on having a multitude of lights on the access point itself to show status.

23 23

Flip the Engenius ECW520 over, and it reveals its very simple set of inputs. There's a DC power input socket and 2.5GbE PoE+ port, and that's your lot. The only other item you'll find in the Engenius ECW520 is a pair of mounting brackets for wall or ceiling placement. I didn't opt for that step, but the beauty of the PoE port here is that with a suitable length of cabling, you could place it nearly anywhere within most offices or small rooms.

23 23

What you won't find in the Engenius ECW520's box is any kind of power adaptor. The expectation here is likely that you'd use PoE, and for the purposes of this review, Engenius sent me an Engenius EPA5090HBT PoE Injector to supply juice to the access point. That's not a standard inclusion, however, so you'd need to budget appropriately to allow for power to flow through to the Engenius ECW520.

23 23

The whole idea of a cloud managed service should be that it's easy to set up, and this is quite true, with a simple QR-code led approach to adding the Engenius ECW520 to your Engenius account; at that point all it did was wait within the account until power and networking was supplied to the unit before the app could "see" the unit online.

23 23

I did hit one odd quirk here, as the unit informed me when first detected that it required a firmware update. That's not unusual for a lot of out-of-the-box networking equipment, but here it got slightly stuck in a loop where it decided it wanted to update the firmware, but equally, that there was no firmware actually available. Eventually, it settled down, though it didn't seem to update anything while doing so.

Software

I opted for app-based configuration of the Engenius ECW520, and while I was on the non-paid tier, it was easy to see the power of this kind of platform. My own setup was, frankly, well below the scope of how most of these kinds of systems are likely to be rolled out, with only a single access point associated with my network, but even within that, I could easily see the status of the access point and create wireless networks to be shared from there.

23 23

The app dashboard gives you a quick rundown of your network's state of health, again, limited by the fact that I'm only running a single access point here.

23 23

By default, the Engenius ECW520 will set up a single Wi-Fi access point utilising the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, but it's possible to configure separate Wi-Fi networks using any combination of the three, as well as an MLO (Multi-Link Operation) network if desired, though that naturally enough requires at least two selected bands to operate. For the purposes of testing, I set up distinct networks on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands as well as an MLO network to see what the Engenius ECW520 could do as a single standalone access point.

23 23

One important factor here is that you can roll out multiple Engenius ECW520 Aps in a single location, and if you do so, they can act as their own mesh network system as well. With just the one AP, I couldn't test that, but it is natively built into the capabilities of the system if you do.

23 23

The app also includes a number of performance and monitoring tools, though it's worth bearing in mind that your access to some of them is strictly time-limited unless you opt for a paid subscription.

Network Performance

From a technical specification point of view, the Engenius ECW520 is a Wi-Fi 7 access point with support for up to 700Mbps over 2.4GHz connections, up to 2,900Mbps over 5GHz, and 5,800Mbps over 6GHz. Those aren't earth-shattering speeds for a Wi-Fi 7 system, but then this is priced at a more moderate level than the kinds of systems that push those numbers considerably higher.

23 23

Theoretical speeds are lovely numbers to look at, but what really matters is whether or not a given networking device delivers on its promises.

This does present the classic problem with any Wi-Fi network test. Real-world tests in real-world environments bring a lot of potential bias into play, because so much of how a device performs depends on factors such as connected equipment and networking conditions in the location tested. Everyone's real-world test environment differs, with varying levels of interference factors in play. The results I get when I test any networking equipment are relevant to where I'm testing, but not always 100% replicable everywhere.

For more than two decades now, I've tested Wi-Fi equipment in the same home location with a stock placement for any equipment in one room, and then tests run at close, mid-range (a spot a couple of rooms away), and then one far location in my home office.

This last placement is the toughest nut for any Wi-Fi system to crack, because it's located on an extension to the property built around a wall that used to be an actual external property wall. This means it's rather thicker than internal walls would typically be, and as a result, it's very good at blocking Wi-Fi signals. It's why I tend to personally favour full mesh solutions to punch through it, but with just one Engenius ECW520 access point to test with, my hopes were not high.

The first testing step was to check RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) levels across all three locations, using an HP Omnibook Ultra Flip (Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) to do so.

23 23

The first detail you might notice there is that the far-range location results aren't present. The reason for this is quite simple, because standalone, the Engenius ECW520 didn't have enough oomph to get any detectable signal through on any frequency at all. This isn't an unusual state of affairs for this location at all, and it's honestly been rare for a standalone router or access point or extender that wasn't bedecked with a lot of external antennae to make it through at all. Having more than one Engenius ECW520 would likely fix this issue, but I can only test and evaluate what's in front of me at the time of testing.

The other aspect here is that while there's an expected drop in signal strength at the mid-range distance, there's very little between the bands here. Typically, you'd expect to see the 2.4GHz bands break through a little better, but at least in this test, they're all near-uniform.

That's not a bad measure of how well a given network might be able to be detected by your Wi-Fi devices, but what about actual connectivity, and especially internet connectivity? Here I used Speedtest.net, first taking a fixed line test result from a 1000/100 Buddy Telco HFC NBN connection. I don't like to test against the theoretical capacity of the line, because it introduces the potential for a given device to test "low" on a given day due to network conditions beyond my control. That's why the table below expresses the speed as a percentage of what I could get on the day, because it gives me better space for comparison.

23 23

For whatever reason, the HP Laptop didn't think much of the Engenius ECW520's 2.4GHz network, even up close to the access point. The reality here is that while a number of IoT devices still rely on 2.4GHz, for a number of laptops, phones, and other devices, 5GHz is assumed, with plenty of units offering the full swathe of Wi-Fi 7's 6GHz and MLO compatibility thrown into the mix. For those lower-bandwidth IoT devices, even the lower speeds of the 2.4GHz network should suffice here, though, of course, more speed is generally better.

The numbers outside 2.4GHz aren't exceptional, though in a sense that's also to be expected. The Engenius ECW520 is built to be wall or ceiling-mounted, but to keep it consistent with other devices I've tested over the years - and because I didn't particularly want to drill into my walls for a single network test - I didn't do that. It's certainly feasible that a higher elevation would have changed those results somewhat, as would most layouts of this particular AP, as part of a rollout of multiple devices in the one location.

Final Thoughts

23 23

The Engenius ECW520 isn't the most powerful Wi-Fi 7 access point on the market; it's not even the most powerful option that Engenius has in its lineup from a technical perspective, and that is reflected in its asking price. For this kind of money, at a technical level, it's arguably fair value for those who need cloud-managed networking services first and foremost.

23 23

The real point of this kind of approach is that it's tailored to those who want a lot of configuration and monitoring flexibility in their Wi-Fi rollouts. Can you get faster speeds from the kinds of devices that feature a spiky array of high-gain antennas? Almost certainly, but you'll typically pay a higher price for those, and you'll find yourself without quite as powerful an array of monitoring tools at your disposal when you do.