Arlo Pro 4 Home Security Kit Review

Arlo Pro 4 is a much-needed refresh to the home security lineup that finally ditches the need for a hub! Let's take a look.

@TylerBernath
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 10:11 AM CDT
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: Arlo (VMC4350P)
It has been a few years since we visited with the latest Arlo products, but our Arlo Pro 2 kit was starting to show its age, so it was a needed upgrade; so once again, I picked up this kit myself from my local Best Buy.

Hardware specifications for the Arlo Pro 4 are nearly identical to the Pro 3 as it's more or less a direct replacement in the lineup; At the top, we have the same 2K resolution and 160-degree field of view with connectivity over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Rechargeable batteries have become the standard in the Arlo lineup since second-generation devices were released, and that stays with Pro 4.

Motion detection is supported with a single sensor that includes smart software features to differentiate between people, Packages, and vehicles. Color Night vision is supported thanks to a built-in spotlight, and two-way audio is available and includes noise and echo cancellation. Arlo Pro 4 is weather resistant with an IP68 rating and does include a built-in siren.

Setting it apart from the rest of the lineup, the Arlo Pro 4 does NOT need a base station or smart hub to function, connecting directly to the application on your phone over Wi-Fi. That said, it does support several Arlo Base stations, including VMB4000,4500,4540, and 5000 series.

MSRP of the Arlo Pro 4 comes in at $199.99 for the single-camera SKU. You can pick up two cameras for $379.99 and the three-camera kit for $549.99. Warranty is listed at one year.

Packaging

Our three-camera kit includes an image of the kit on the front with features listed below.

Included in our kit, we have four batteries and a charging dock. To the left, we have the mounts and screws on the opposite side.

The cameras each have a spotlight at the top, 2K sensor in the middle, and a motion sensor at the bottom.

Running down the body of the camera, there is a magnetic charge point and the camera release.

To release the camera from the housing, you use the included tool by turning it like a key.

Once the camera is released, you will find the sync button on the bottom along with the charging tabs.

The battery tray has locks on either side to secure the battery.

Arlo 4 Pro Set-Up

Arlo continues to use the same app, available on iOS and Android.

To run through setup, we move through the menus selecting the device.

We then choose the camera model in the menu above.

Arlo uses 2.4GHz networks to connect to the app, so you will want your phone on the appropriate network. You then install the battery in each camera one at a time and finish the setup by showing the camera an onscreen QR code.

Once we finish setup, including any needed firmware updates, Arlo will allow you to position the camera where it's needed showing signal strength below.

Arlo Smart allows higher-level features shown above, a subscription service that costs $2.99 per camera or $9.99 a month for unlimited cameras. This service gives you unlimited cloud storage, interactive alerts, and priority support from Arlo.

Image clarity on the Arlo Pro 4 is quite good.

Final Thoughts

For the most part, Arlo Pro 4 has gone unchanged compared to Pro 3. Still, upgrading from Pro 2 myself, I can notice a strong improvement in overall product quality, including the camera's body and clarity from the 2K sensor. A bonus no longer needs the Base Station, a function that's also extended to the Arlo Essential lineup, and the spotlight that can illuminate your area enough to offer color night vision.

The Arlo app is still quite good, it launches within seconds on my iPhone 12 Pro, and the camera feed takes just a few more so you can manage any situation you may have been alerted to quickly. Additionally, you can manage individual devices' activity zones and video settings alongside smart features like package detection within the app.

Downsides for me include no ability to store recordings locally. This has always been an issue with Arlo. Second, much of the smart features of the platform are only available by purchasing a subscription that does lock you into the ecosystem.

TweakTownTest System

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

Arlo Pro 4 finally removes the need for a base station while still offering top notch clarity and control.

TweakTown award
93%

Arlo Pro 4 Home Security Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$466.32
$466.32$466.32-
Buy
We may earn an affiliate commission.
Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

