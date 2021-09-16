Reolink Argus 3 Pro 4PM Wire-Free Security Camera Review

Reolink offers a fantastic alternative to Arlo with Argus 3 Pro wire-free camera. Join us as we test it out in our full review.

I have followed Reolink for years; the evidence is in my article history here on TweakTown. In the early days, Argus was the only real competition for Arlo; that has certainly changed now as the market has been flooded with wire-free options. For Argus 3 Pro, Reolink is using the new form factor that was introduced with Argus 3 that allows several new features to be included.

At the top, we have a bump up to 2K resolution for Argus 3 Pro, and the integrated spotlight feature allows for color night vision. Connectivity includes both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi and, as always, wire-free with an integrated battery.

Additionally, the Argus 3 Pro is IP65 weatherproof and allows you to store your recording locally with microSD.

MSRP of the Reolink Argus 3 Pro comes in at $119.99 with a one-year warranty.

Reolink sent the Argus 3 Pro with Solar Panel. Box shows an image on the top with reolink branding.

The side lists features in several languages.

Argus 3 Pro is packed in a plastic retainer.

Unboxing, we have the camera and its mounting options and USB cable for charging.

The camera itself has the spotlight at the top, 2K sensor in the center, and a motion sensor at the bottom.

On the back, we have the USB port for charging and mounting point.

On the bottom, we have the on/off switch and microSD slot.

Above, we have the new design of the Reolink solar panel.

The app hasn't changed too much since we first reviewed an Argus platform.

In the settings, you will find battery level at the top alongside network options. Moving down the list, we have Alarmsettings that include the ability to turn on and off recording and motion sensor.

Display options include the ability to flip the image, tune anti-flicker, and day-night settings.

The advanced option allows you to turn on audio recording, infrared light, and spotlight settings.

We put the Argus 3 Pro next to the new Arlo Pro 4, both 2K cameras. Arlo does have a wider FOV and better low light abilities, but Argus seems to have better clarity overall.

Argus 3 Pro is a really well-built wire-free camera solution that matches Arlo Pro 4 in almost every category. Admittedly they both share a similar aesthetic now, with Reolink redesigning Argus in the latest iteration, but both have a remarkably bright spotlight at the top, enabling color night vision, and both have 2K image sensors.

Arlo does have removable batteries that can easily be swapped, while Argus 3 Pro does not. That said, Argus does have solar charging to offset the need to swap batteries. Adding to this, Argus 3 Pro has onboard micro SD storage, while Arlo will require you to purchase a base station or hub to record locally.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two options here today is pricing. Arlo Pro 4 is $199.99 for a single camera solution while Argus 3 Pro can be had for a touch over $100; this is huge for anyone buying into multiple cameras to secure their home.