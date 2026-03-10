NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G M7 Mobile WiFi 7 Router with eSIM MH7150 Review

Not everyone needs a mobile router, but frequent travelers or multi-device users will appreciate the strong range of NETGEAR's Nighthawk 5G M7.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

NETGEAR's Nighthawk range has long been my go-to for premium mobile routers, often being first to market with newer network technologies while offering excellent battery life for those who need shared mobile data on the go.

However, over time, the need for most people to buy a separate mobile router has diminished, simply because the quantity of data available on mobile plans has increased massively, and it's pretty easy to do ad-hoc sharing from any smartphone. This leaves mobile routers largely in the more premium/business space, the remit of those who know they persistently need mobile data for multiple devices, and where a smartphone's connectivity or battery life simply won't cut it.

NETGEAR has a couple of Nighthawk M7 models, and it is important to be sure you're buying the model you expect; what I'm testing here is the NETGEAR 5G M7 Mobile WiFi 7 Router with eSIM, model MH7150, as distinct from the slightly fancier MR7400 model (AKA The Nighthawk M7 Pro). The MH7150 is a little less expensive, however, and unless you do need true cutting-edge mobile router performance, it's arguably going to be enough for nearly everybody's needs.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Model NETGEAR 5G M7 Mobile WiFi 7 Router with eSIM MH7150 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Processor Qualcomm Dragonwing SDX72 Speeds Up to 3.6 Gbps WiFi 7 speeds (BE3600, 2+2) | Up to 4 Gbps cellular speeds | Up to 2 Gbps USB-C to Ethernet speeds | 2.4 GHz: 688 Mbps (802.11be) Supported bands 4G LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 | 5G Sub6: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n25, n26, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, n78 Display 2.4" colour screen Battery Non-removable 3850mAh Li-ion battery Battery Life (Claimed) Up to 10 hours Ports USB-C portable smart device charging Dimensions 145x83.6x16.9mm Weight 240g

Design & Software

Design

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 comes in a larger box than you might expect for something that is, essentially speaking, the size of a chunky smartphone. Outside of slender regulatory paperwork and a large cardboard guide that has the QR codes for quick setup and the accompanying NETGEAR app, the only actual items in the box with the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 are the router itself, a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging, and a SIM card tool.

One nice feature here is that, as distinct from older NETGEAR Nighthawk routers I've tested in the past, you don't have to tear the entire back of the router off and remove the battery to install a physical SIM card; installation is no more complex than it is for putting a physical SIM card into a smartphone.

At 145x83.6x16.9mm and 240g, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 sits in the slightly strange position of being a little too big to easily slip into every pocket, but not impossibly so in the style of some earlier Nighthawk routers; you might just need bigger pants is all, or a side bag to hold it in.

While it's somewhat bulky, control of the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 is quite simple because the display isn't a touchscreen, and the power button is only used to cycle through display screens, not to make any kind of selections or modifications to the router's settings.

My one gripe here is that it can be tricky to set the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 to switch itself fully off and be confident that it's done so from the device itself, something that could be mitigated with a slightly different set of UI choices to make this more apparent.

There's only the one port at the base for USB-C based power, which does mean (if this matters to you) that there's no included Ethernet port, though there is support for USB-C based Ethernet adaptors, and NETGEAR sells one as an official accessory for this router.

Software and Setup

While the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 does support browser-based configuration, initial setup is recommended via the NETGEAR app for iOS or Android, which follows the usual pattern of preferring a QR code for simple Wi-Fi setup.

Out of the box, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 had a firmware update ready to roll, though the unit wasn't quite charged to a level where it was happy to update immediately.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 app is relatively basic in its approach - and simplicity is no bad thing for most users - and it's interesting to note that the web interface that you can also access via IP address, as you'd expect, is an option hidden under "Advanced Settings" within the app.

If you're happy with the defaults, you can leave them as they are, but it is worth noting that while the NETGEAR app will let you set basic parameters such as Wi-Fi network names and passwords and such, if you want more granular features such as port forwarding or port filtering, you'll have to dip into the web interface to do so.

That's because the NETGEAR app's primary role isn't really to do with network configuration; that's just a side feature alongside the reason that NETGEAR pushes the app as the primary setup routine, and that's around the use of eSIMs.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 supports a single physical Nano SIM and up to 7 eSIMs on the same device, and the Netgear app has a front-and-centre way for you to add those eSIMs into the router.

It calls it the "NETGEAR eSIM marketplace", which suggests some level of competition for your eSIM buying dollar, but it's better described as an eSIM store, because the only thing you're able to compare here are the relative data costs, all listed in USD for plans in specific regions for most of the world, excluding Canada and the USA.

There are no options in here for unlimited data plans or global or multi-country plans outside a region, either, though it is feasible to add your own third-party eSIM through the NETGEAR app on your connected smartphone.

NETGEAR provided me with an eSIM plan for use while testing out the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7, but I also tested with a physical SIM card to see how well it managed both styles of connectivity.

Performance

By default, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 is set up to run as a single 5GHz network, though you can enable 2.4GHz if you have older devices that only support that standard, or you want the slightly wider range that 2.4GHz networks tend to offer. One caveat here is that while the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 is Wi-Fi 7 certified, in the 5GHz band, it's only set to 80MHz, which does significantly limit the overall throughput you might achieve from it.

The other challenge with testing this kind of device is that you're innately limited by the network conditions at the time you test and in that precise location, and then whatever data sharing deals that network has in place. If you're with a primary network provider wherever you're testing (as I was with the Telstra SIM card), you can typically expect better speeds than through an MVNO provider or an eSIM provider.

There's a definite ease of use to eSIMs, but the flip side of their usage is that the way that most travel eSIMs route data in order to count how much you've used will introduce some level of speed delay; I've seen this myself recently, travelling around the UK and Japan, testing out an eSIM solution.

In terms of raw speed, then, I wasn't surprised to see the Telstra physical SIM outpace the NETGEAR provided eSIM, which appears to route data (at least in Australia from tested conditions) via the Vodafone network and then out to Europe and back before it reached me. The physical network SIM peaked at around 279Mbps down, where the eSIM's best result in any situation was 173Mbps, and frequently quite a bit lower than that.

One side note here is that the use of eSIM may also play havoc with some streaming services and the content they offer you; testing Disney+ for video throughput with the NETGEAR eSIM meant that I had a slightly different set of content choices in play whenever it was my network of choice. For professional uses, that's probably not a concern.

The key factor here for most people is whether it will be fast enough, and broadly speaking, yes, it should be. There were periods of slow connectivity, but that's the nature of mobile networks more than the mobile router itself.

While mobile speeds vary, the other factor for mobile routers that can make them a far superior option relative to mobile hotspots from your smartphone is that they are in range. Most smartphone radios struggle beyond even a few metres, typically only thinking of a single-user scenario, but a pro-grade mobile router like the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 arguably should be able to supply data to a range of devices in a typical small office scenario.

Spoiler: It very much did. It's not an entirely "fair" test, but I put it through the paces of my standard home Wi-Fi router test, just to see how far I could push its network reach.

Nobody really expects mobile routers to do full building coverage per se, but I was curious to see how the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 would handle its 5G network and, when enabled, the dual 5GHz/2.4GHz variant.

I quickly had to abandon my much further (and brutal) "far" test, which involves a room separated by a hidden external wall that typically kills Wi-Fi signals because (quelle surprise)... it killed the Wi-Fi signals coming from the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7.

I wasn't so fussed with absolute speeds achieved in this case, but more with signal drop, and here, between the close and mid-range locations, more than 10 metres apart with multiple walls in the way, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 performed admirably, dropping only around 10% between those locations when using the 5GHz network band. Speeds were slower (as you'd expect) with the 2.4GHz band in play, though I didn't particularly see much in the way of signal propagation improvement with it in play.

That does mark the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 out as being potentially quite useful for some small office applications where you might have multiple users spread out over a floor, because the range is pretty good within the limits of most mobile routers.

One caveat here is that throughput was only mediocre for a Wi-Fi 7 connection, and it's pretty obvious why that's so. Wi-Fi 7 in full-fat flight allows for up to 320MHz channel bandwidth, but the 5GHz radio on the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 maxes out at 80MHz, well below that of the specification, and more in line with older Wi-Fi implementations. That's always going to be a speed brake on its overall throughput and range, dependent also on the network conditions at the time you're using it.

In terms of battery life, NETGEAR claims up to 10 hours of battery life is possible. My own testing tended to use it with no more than around 3 devices at a time, which was enough to get through a day's work, though clearly, if you were stressing it with more devices, you could expect that battery life to dip sharply. There's no USB-C charger in the box with the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7, though you do get a USB-C cable in the box.

Final Thoughts

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 isn't priced at the level of the NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 Pro, but for what you're getting if you do have a genuine need for an actual mobile router device in this day and age, the basic proposition is sound, while still being in that pro-grade pricing space.

For very frequent travellers, the use of multiple eSIM profiles could be a huge boon, as could the better-than-expected range of the device, though you're never going to see the full benefits of Wi-Fi 7 from it.