Intel's next-gen Arc Battlemage 'Xe2' GPUs rumored to launch in Q4 2024

Intel is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation Arc Battlemage "Xe2" GPUs for Q4 2024, with a promised 50% performance improvement over the current-gen Arc Alchemist.
The company recently held a conference in China in partnership with ASUS, talking about its next-generation products including upcoming CPUs and GPUs. The new products are designed for the DIY "client" segment, with Battlemage "Xe2" expected later this year.
In a post on Weibo, we're hearing that Intel will introduce its next-generation Arc Battlemage "Xe2" GPUs in Q4 2024. We already know that Intel's new Xe2 GPU architecture delivers 50% more performance, with big architectural changes like new Ray Tracing Units, VCC support, and more.
Intel's next-generation Battlemage "Xe2" GPU will debut inside of the upcoming Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs which are expected to appear on September 3. Inside, the Xe2 GPU will have up to 8 Xe2 cores that will clock at up to 2.05GHz.
Battlemage graphics cards in desktop GPU form will be much faster, thanks to much higher TDPs on a desktop graphics card versus a laptop chip, and dedicated and much higher-end cooling solutions on future Battlemage-based graphics cards.
Intel's next-gen Battlemage "Xe2" gaming GPU rumored features:
- Up To 50% Performance Increase Versus Alchemist
- Next-Gen Memory Subsystem & Compression
- Improved Ray Tracing
- Micro-Architecture improvements
- Next-gen ML-based rendering tech
- Latest DeepLink capabilities
- Targeting Performance/Enthusiast Gaming