Intel Battlemage desktop GPU reveal could be imminent - mark October 29 in your diary

Inside two weeks we could know what the 2nd-gen of Arc looks like, and whether Battlemage graphics cards are going to really pep up the budget GPU market.

Are we about to see Intel reveal its discrete Battlemage graphics cards to take the baton from standalone Alchemist GPUs? Maybe, if a hint that Team Blue has dropped pans out.

Leaker HXL on X pointed out that Intel has its Partner Alliance BaseCamp event coming up on October 29, and there are a few key topics that the company highlights:

Intel Client Graphics updates

Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator

Discover the Next Generation Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile and Desktop Processors

It's the top one which is interesting, as the theory is that 'client graphics updates' must surely refer to Battlemage, and with the integrated GPUs for 2nd-gen Arc already having arrived, perhaps this is a reference to the desktop graphics cards finally getting an unveiling.

This seems a more likely proposition as it aligns with rumors that Intel plans to debut discrete Battlemage GPUs before the end of 2024 - some of the buzz from the grapevine has suggested the launch will come in November, in fact.

With the Partner Alliance BaseCamp event coming at the end of October, an initial reveal - or at least tease - for Battlemage desktop graphics cards is certainly not out of the question.

Fingers crossed this happens in a couple of weeks as theorized, because we're keen to see what Arc 2nd-gen can pull off in the desktop market, especially as good budget GPU fodder - where Battlemage will purportedly focus - is much needed for consumers at the moment. NVIDIA certainly isn't providing anything in that department, and it'd be great to have more alternatives to AMD at the low-end.