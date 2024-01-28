Intel next-gen flagship Battlemage GPU leaked specs: performance similar to RTX 4070 SUPER

Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU will reportedly only be in discrete graphics card form, with no laptop variants on offer, according to the latest rumor... and now we've got some new leaked specs on Intel's upcoming Battlemage GPU family.

Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU update for late January 2024 (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead leaks that Intel's next-gen G31 "Battlemage" GPU will be made on TSMC's 5nm process node, featuring up to 512 EUs (Execution Units). Intel's flagship Battlemage GPU will have 512 EUs, joined by 16GB of VRAM (either GDDR6 or GDDR6X) on a 256-bit memory bus.

Under that, MLID reports that the second SKU will feature 448 EUs and the same 16GB of VRAM on a 256-bit memory bus, while Tom has seen references to a "384 EU" variant, adding that he's "not sure this is planned to release publically". Under that, we've got lower-end Battlemage SKUs, including a 320 EU version with 12GB of RAM and two 256 EU models: one with 10GB of VRAM and another with 8GB of VRAM.

The leaks add that Intel's next-gen Battlemage EUs are between 30% faster, which will make them roughly twice as fast as the EUs on Alchemist. MLID adds that this would place the flagship Battlemage GPU at the performance somewhere between NVIDIA's last-gen GeForce RTX 3070, and the just-released GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards... not bad, but remember that NVIDIA will have its next-gen Blackwell GPU out by then, and AMD with its RDNA 4 GPUs.