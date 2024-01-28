Intel rumored to not have next-gen Battlemage GPUs for laptops, only discrete graphics cards

Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPUs for laptops already cancelled, will be made in desktop and workstation form only... Battlemage is also PCIe 5.0 x16.

Intel will be launching its next-gen Xe-HPG "Battlemage" GPU architecture later this year, where we're being promised new discrete Battlemage graphics cards for gamers in 2025... but man, these new leaks are a continuing depressing story for Intel and its GPU department.

Intel's new Battlemage GPU cancelled for laptops (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

In a new video, Moore's Law is Dead goes into some detail about Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU, saying that Intel will not have any add-in GPUs for laptops based on its Battlemage architecture. Why? Well, laptop makers and OEMs just don't want to bother with it after Alchemist, which is a pretty major deal.

MLID had one of his sources also talk about the "ultra-enthusiast" Alchemist+ GPU: "Honestly, I have no idea where that guy that roadmap with "Alchemist+" discrete on it allegedly launching in 2023... all I can tell you is that there were no legit roadmaps with ACM+ on them by the time the A770 launched... if ever".

Now, onto the juicy next-gen Intel Battlemage GPU not coming to laptops, MLID's sources added: "So I just looked into it, and of the Battlemage documents I have access to - the references to mobility have been erased from most of them. They still all list Battlemage dGPU as targeting a late Q4 2024 or early Q1 2025 launch, but the laptop references are GONE. Based on this, I honestly question if the desktop lineup remains in tact as well... what's the point without laptop?"

Another three sources add into the rumors, chiming in with:

Source 1 said: "I (Major Laptop OEM) haven't seen literally anything about Battlemage yet".

Source 2 said: "We (Major Laptop OEM) have seriously not had a single brief or email about Battlemage yet. And look, I cannot speak for our competitors, but I can say that it's already too late for us to have any notebook launch with Battlemage this year already. We already have some details on RDNA 4 and Blackwell btw".

Source 3 said: "I (Major OEM / AIB) don't know one thing about Battlemage, and frankly, I don't want to lol. Intel can quote us whatever they want about it, but after Alchemist and Meteor Lake, we don't believe anything they say anymore. They will need to prove Battlemage can live up to the hype before we consider majorly supporting another Arc graphics generation again".