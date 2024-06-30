Intel Arc Battlemage X2 and X3 GPUs spotted: up to 448 EUs on a 256-bit memory bus

Intel's next-generation Arc Battlemage X2 and X3 GPUs teased: up to 448 EUs and 256-bit memory bus, with Battlemage 'X3' using the BMG-G10 GPU die.

Intel's next-generation Arc Battlemage "X2" and "X3" graphics cards have been spotted, featuring up to 56 Xe2-GPU cores on a 256-bit memory bus.

We're hearing new information on Intel's next-gen Battlemage X2 and X3 GPUs from nbd.ltd and Volza, who have spotted the log in customs and shipping data on their respective online databases. Intel's new Arc Battlemage "X2" and "X3" could be codenames for next-gen Arc GPUs, or just internal codenames for the cards themselves.

There's another card that was listed as "Churchill Falls" and is reportedly a canceled SKU that's based on the Intel BMG-G10 GPU die. First off, we've got the Intel Arc Battlemage "X3," which uses the BMG-G10 GPU die, the flagship SKU from Intel that appears to be canceled, with the new BMG-G21 and BMG-G31 GPU dies taking its place.

The Intel Arc Battlemage "X3" graphics card features 448 EUs or 28 Xe2-GPU cores, with an 8-layer PCB on 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus.

The second SKU is more of a mystery, as we have no idea which GPU is inside, but it could be the BMG-G21 GPU die that has been spotted in the same logs, and seems to have Intel testing a bunch of active fan heatsinks with these Battlemage GPU engineering samples.

