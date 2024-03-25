Intel's next-gen Battlemage Xe2-HPG GPU with up to 24 GPU cores, 12GB VRAM spotted

Intel's next-generation Battlemage "Xe2-HPG" GPUs have been spotted, running with 20-core and 24-core GPU variants inside the SiSoft Sandra database. Check them out:

Intel Battlemage "Xe2-HPG" GPUs (source: SiSoft Sandra database)

Intel is expected to roll out its next-gen Battlemage GPU later this year, filling out the Xe2-HPG and Xe2-LPG variants: Xe2-HPG will be discrete graphic cards, while Xe2-LPG will be integrated GPUs inside upcoming processors like Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs.

The new Battlemage Xe2-HPG GPUs were spotted by "miktdt" with the 20-core Xe2-HPG GPU featuring 160 Vector Engines and 2560 ALUs, while the 24-core Xe2-HPG GPU packed 192 Vector Engines and 3072 ALUs. Both of the Xe2-HPG GPUs featured 8MB of L2 cache, which is half of the cache Intel uses on Alchemist Xe-LPG GPUs with 32 cores. Both of the GPUs also packed 12GB of VRAM on what seems to be a 192-bit memory interface.

GPU clocks at sitting at 1.8GHz, but these are early pieces of Intel Xe2-HPG silicon, so we should expect 2.0GHz+ in final retail form.

As for the benchmark results, the new Intel Battlemage Xe2-HPG GPUs get their asses kicked by Arc Alchemist, with GPGPU benchmark results for the Xe2-HPG GPUs scored 7231Mpix/s and 6030Mpix/s for the 24-core, and 20-core GPUs, respectively. Comparing this to the Arc A770 already on the market, which hits 11,058Mpix/s, and the Arc A750 with 9927Mpix/s, you can see Intel has a long way to go with Battlemage.

3

As explained earlier, this is early silicon for Battlemage with much more work to go on the software side, too. Intel will continue to plug away, but will Battlemage be enough to compete with the current-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs or AMD's current fleet of Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards? Hmm... that remains to be seen.