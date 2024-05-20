Intel next-gen Lunar Lake CPU preview: over 100 TOPS for AI, 50% faster Battlemage GPU, more

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU previewed: over 100 TOPS of AI performance, 50% faster Battlemage 'Xe2' GPU, faster CPU than Zen 4, Snapdragon X Elite.

Intel has teased its next-generation Lunar Lake CPUs ahead of Computex 2024, teasing the new AI NPU and latest Battlemage "Xe2" integrated GPU.

The next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs will set the foundation for the next-generation AI PC platform, with Intel planning to have the new Lunar Lake CPUs out and in products in Q3 2024. Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake is something truly special: it features all-new architectures across the board with new CPU cores, new GPU cores, new NPU cores, and more thanks to advances in 3D packaging technology and power innovations.

Intel will be using next-gen Lion Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores for Lunar Lake, with some hopefully very delicious IPC improvements. Intel has teased that we'll have 3x the AI performance from Lunar Lake over Meteor Lake, with 45+ TOPS of NPU power for AI workloads. This is just from the NPU alone, while Lunar Lake offers 100+ TOPS of AI performance in total (NPU + CPU + GPU).

Intel's breakthrough with battery life is something the company is calling Advanced Low Power Island, while the thin and light designs that Lunar Lake will power are truly thanks to Intel 3D packaging technology.

Now... let's talk about that next-gen Battlemage "Xe2" GPU inside of Lunar Lake. Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs will be the first to use the new Xe2-LPG GPU, designed as an integrated GPU solution. We have Intel XMX Engines for AI, compared to Intel's current-gen Xe-LPG integrated GPUs inside of Meteor Lake featuring DP4a acceleration, and don't use the first-gen Intel XMX engine, but with Lunar Lake... we're not just getting XMX acceleration, but second-gen XMX cores that are much faster.

NPU-wise, Intel sys that the Xe2 GPU will pump out 60+ TOPS of AI performance with Intel XMX acceleration, while the enhanced NPU will push out 45+ TOPS of AI performance. This means we've got a total of 105+ TOPS of AI performance from Lunar Lake, compared to just 30 TOPS of AI performance from Meteor Lake (with the GPU + NPU combined, too).

