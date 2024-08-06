NVIDIA app updates adding more features and free Xbox Game Pass

NVIDIA has rolled out a new update to its NVIDIA app, the one-stop shop for driver-level game setting changes, monitor customization, and driver updates.

NVIDIA rolled out the beta for its NVIDIA App back in February, and since the company has been listening to the community feedback and working on a bunch of new features for GeForce owners to enjoy.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Green Team has taken to its blog on its website to announce a new update for the Beta app that combines NVIDIA Control Panel and the GeForce Experience App into one, and according to NVIDIA the new update adds a new Display section that allows users to change the resolution, refresh rate and orientation of their connected display. Along with other customizable features such as G-Sync, Surround, custom resolutions, and more.

Additionally, there is a new Video section that adds RTX Video Enhancements and customization sliders for RTX Video HDR. For those that don't know, RTX Video HDR automatically converts any Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) video within a browser or compatible application into HDR videos through the use of AI. Furthermore, NVIDIA has added RTX Super Resolution, and ChatRTX, which enables users to personalize a GPT large language model with their own content.

NVIDIA explains in its blog post that users will be able to connect their own content, such as docs, notes, images, and other data, to a personalized Large Language Model (LLM). Users will be able to leverage their RTX hardware to query the custom chatbot that will provide contextually relevant answers based on the data that its provided. Notably, ChatRTX runs locally on your Windows RTX PC, laptop or workstation.

3

Lastly, NVIDIA is giving its gamers 1 month of access to PC Game Pass for new Xbox Game Pass subscribers. To learn more, check out this link here or update your NVIDIA App.