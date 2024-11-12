NVIDIA App has officially launched, an essential tool for GeForce RTX users

The NVIDIA App is officially out of Beta, so here's five reasons why every GeForce RTX user and PC gamer should consider installing it.

The NVIDIA App launched into Beta earlier this year, incorporating all the top features from GeForce Experience, the NVIDIA Control Panel, and new RTX-powered tools and AI features. It is a one-stop shop for all things GeForce RTX, serving as the latest place to update drivers, optimize games, change display settings, or install and access RTX apps like GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Broadcast, ChatRTX, and more.

After several updates that have improved the app's performance and added new and highly requested features, NVIDIA is ready to announce that the NVIDIA App is officially released and no longer in beta. So, if you've been holding out on jumping from GeForce Experience, now's the time.

From the enhanced overlay and game recording features to the excellent tools for optimizing game performance to the fast and responsive performance of the app itself - it's a must-install for the millions of GeForce RTX owners out there.

I've been using it for months, and after several major updates, it's definitely in a state that feels feature-complete. The full release includes several bug fixes and other tweaks but doesn't arrive with any significant new additions. NVIDIA notes that NVIDIA Control Panel options like Surround, Multiple Display Mode, and Video Color settings are on the way - and that the NVIDIA App will soon be bundled as an optional install as part of its Game Ready Driver and Studio Ready Drivers.

Yes, the GeForce Experience is officially sunsetted and will no longer be supported. As someone who has been using the NVIDIA App for some time, here's my list of features that make it a great addition to any GeForce RTX rig.

Revamped NVIDIA Overlay

The NVIDIA overlay has been redesigned with a faster, cleaner, and more powerful interface that gives you quick access to detailed performance metrics (that you can customize the look of), game recording and screenshot tool, gallery access, and more. When it comes to performance stats, you've got access to everything from Frame Rate to GPU Usage, GPU Power, System Latency, and more. It's impressive. The app also updates NVIDIA's ShadowPlay tech, so you can now record gameplay in 4K 120 FPS using the more efficient AV1 codec.

Driver Updates Made Easy

The dedicated driver section is great because it makes updating to the latest GeForce Game Read Driver easy and provides a detailed summary of what's new and what's been fixed. For example, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver Version 566.03 lists several games where support has been added, including details on DLSS, Reflex, and more.

Game Optimization and RTX HDR

The NVIDIA App gives you direct access to your PC game library. You can tweak in-game visual settings or use NVIDIA's optimized profile for your current GPU. This feature was in the GeForce Experience app, but it's so much better here. You get to see the game's current settings, which are NVIDIA's recommended settings next to them. You can click 'Optimize' to make the changes or adjust the recommendations to give you more performance or better image quality.

For those with an HDR display, NVIDIA's AI-powered RTX HDR is integrated into the NVIDIA App, letting you enhance older titles or games without HDR support. This feature is remarkable and notably better than other "auto HDR" tools, with the effect of a custom-calibrated official HDR mode.

Display and Video Settings

Thanks to the NVIDIA App, you can access resolution, refresh rate, and G-SYNC display options, so your reasons for opening the NVIDIA Control Panel are now almost non-existent. The app also includes video options for streaming content like YouTube, with the ability to enable Video Super Resolution (which is DLSS for videos) and RTX Video HDR.

Auto GPU Overclocking

NVIDIA has enhanced its software's 'Automatic Tuning' functionality so you can safely overclock your GPU and its VRAM for extra performance. The process is automotive, but you can also set parameters and fine-tune the results.