Microsoft's Copilot AI is automatically installed on LG TVs and can't be removed

Microsoft Copilot is now part of LG's webOS interface for TVs and can't be removed. 'Live Plus' is also enabled, which records everything you watch.

TL;DR: LG's latest webOS update automatically installs Microsoft Copilot on OLED TVs without removal options, sparking user backlash. The update also enables the "Live Plus" feature, which tracks viewing habits for targeted ads. Many users recommend disconnecting from the internet or using third-party devices to protect privacy.

LG previously announced it would integrate Microsoft Copilot into its webOS platform for its TV lineup. Still, there hasn't been any indication of when this might happen. However, if, like us, you've got one of LG's impressive OLED TVs, you might have noticed that Microsoft Copilot has been added to the app lineup as part of a recent webOS update that rolled out globally last week.

Microsoft Copilot is now part of your LG TV's webOS interface and can't be removed. Image credit: Reddit/defjam16.

As spotted by 'defjam16' on the aptly-titled 'mildlyinfuriating' thread on Reddit, a Microsoft Copilot app is not only automatically installed as part of the latest webOS update, but it can't be removed. This is something we've verified, but we've also noticed that the Copilot app simply opens a browser interface so you can interact with the AI assistant.

Naturally, a new app you can't remove (and a Microsoft AI one at that) has been met with backlash from several LG TV owners, who wonder why Copilot is showing up next to the apps they actually use, like Netflix and YouTube.

Also as LG doesn't really publish patch or release notes for its regular webOS updates, or directly communicate that this latest update would introduce new AI features to the webOS platform with Microsoft Copilot, the "out of nowhere"-like nature of adding Copilot to a TV is a big part of the reason why this Reddit thread has received thousands of comments - most of which aren't positive.

'Live Plus' is also enabled by default, a feature that records everything you watch so LG can sell that data to advertisers. Image credit: Reddit/defjam16.

In fact, going through the Reddit thread 'defjam16' also posted a follow-up that the 'Live Plus' feature (hidden in the Advanced Settings section) is automatically enabled with the latest webOS update. This feature basically recognizes everything you watch on your LG TV and uses that data for recommendations and targeted advertising. Basically, LG is harvesting your viewing habits for profit and the ability to sell your data to the highest bidder. This being enabled with the latest update is something we've also verified.

It's gotten to the point where some users recommend disconnecting your LG TV from the internet entirely and using a third-party device for streaming and online stuff. It'll be interesting to see if LG responds or adds the option to remove Microsoft Copilot in a future update.