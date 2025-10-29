NVIDIA App gets Battlefield 6 optimal settings - and a bugged taskbar icon that won't go away

A new version of the NVIDIA App is out and it comes with optimized settings for Battlefield 6 among other games - and some fresh additions for DLSS override support, but there's an annoying bug in the mix, too.
This is version 11.0.5.420 of the NVIDIA App (flagged by VideoCardz) and it provides optimal settings for seven new games as follows:
- Battlefield 6
- Dying Light: The Beast
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Jump Space
- Lost Soul Aside
- NBA 2K26
- Silent Hill f
On top of that, there are 11 games which are now catered for with DLSS override:
- Read more: AMD FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to new Radeon driver
- Read more: AMD FSR 4 games list, titles that will work day one on the Radeon RX 9070 XT
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver for Indiana Jones, Path of Exiles 2, and Marvel Rivals is here
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Battlefield 6
- Farlight 84
- Japanese Drift Master
- Mavrix by Matt Jones
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - Enhanced Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - Enhanced Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl - Enhanced Edition
- Silent Hill f
- Super People
- X4: Foundations
Team Green tells us that various "stability fixes" are also part of the recipe for this latest update, without going into any specifics. Since Blackwell launched, there have been quite a few issues around instability, mind, and the feeling is that NVIDIA has its work cut out on this front - obviously any steps forward are welcome, though.
NVIDIA has also fixed a bug where the 'Game filters and Photo mode' toggle disappeared when the language of the app was set to something other than English, which is a strange glitch.
Early feedback on this fresh release raises a couple of new bugs that could have been introduced to the client, though. Ironically, one of these is the exact opposite of a photo mode toggle that disappears - namely an icon that refuses to vanish, even if you want to it to.
A poster on NVIDIA's forum, in the app feedback thread, notes:
"This new version adds an icon to the taskbar and there's no way to turn it off in the NVIDIA control panel, there is a checkbox there but you can't uncheck it."
A few reports on Reddit back up the unrelenting presence of this icon in the system tray, and the fact that the toggle to disable it no longer works. This is an annoyance NVIDIA definitely needs to fix, though presumably it won't be a difficult job.