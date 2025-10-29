NVIDIA App gets Battlefield 6 optimal settings - and a bugged taskbar icon that won't go away

Optimal settings for seven games, more DLSS override additions, and a system tray icon which has firmly entrenched itself in your taskbar and won't let go.

TL;DR: The NVIDIA App has been updated to version 11.0.5.420, which introduces optimized settings for Battlefield 6 and six other games, along with DLSS override support for 11 titles. You also get unspecified stability fixes and the cure for a language-related photo mode bug, but sadly a new bug is introduced - a taskbar icon in the system tray that refuses to be shifted.

A new version of the NVIDIA App is out and it comes with optimized settings for Battlefield 6 among other games - and some fresh additions for DLSS override support, but there's an annoying bug in the mix, too.

This is version 11.0.5.420 of the NVIDIA App (flagged by VideoCardz) and it provides optimal settings for seven new games as follows:

Battlefield 6

Dying Light: The Beast

EA SPORTS FC 26

Jump Space

Lost Soul Aside

NBA 2K26

Silent Hill f

On top of that, there are 11 games which are now catered for with DLSS override:

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Battlefield 6

Farlight 84

Japanese Drift Master

Mavrix by Matt Jones

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - Enhanced Edition

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - Enhanced Edition

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl - Enhanced Edition

Silent Hill f

Super People

X4: Foundations

Team Green tells us that various "stability fixes" are also part of the recipe for this latest update, without going into any specifics. Since Blackwell launched, there have been quite a few issues around instability, mind, and the feeling is that NVIDIA has its work cut out on this front - obviously any steps forward are welcome, though.

NVIDIA has also fixed a bug where the 'Game filters and Photo mode' toggle disappeared when the language of the app was set to something other than English, which is a strange glitch.

Early feedback on this fresh release raises a couple of new bugs that could have been introduced to the client, though. Ironically, one of these is the exact opposite of a photo mode toggle that disappears - namely an icon that refuses to vanish, even if you want to it to.

A poster on NVIDIA's forum, in the app feedback thread, notes:

"This new version adds an icon to the taskbar and there's no way to turn it off in the NVIDIA control panel, there is a checkbox there but you can't uncheck it."

A few reports on Reddit back up the unrelenting presence of this icon in the system tray, and the fact that the toggle to disable it no longer works. This is an annoyance NVIDIA definitely needs to fix, though presumably it won't be a difficult job.