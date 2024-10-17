NVIDIA wants to know which legacy Control Panel features you want to see in the NVIDIA App

The NVIDIA App is exiting Beta soon, so NVIDIA wants to know which of these legacy Control Panel features you want to see make the jump.

The NVIDIA App is not only a replacement for the aging GeForce Experience App for PC Gamers looking to update drivers and optimize their games, but it's also a replacement for the NVIDIA Control Panel. Yes, that thing has been a part of GeForce drivers for so long that right-clicking on your desktop to access the NVIDIA Control Panel feels more like a Windows feature than anything else.

Released into Beta earlier this year, the NVIDIA App is a brilliant and welcome overhaul combining the best GeForce Experience App and advanced Control Panel features with an intuitive interface and fast performance. The recent October update brought even more Control Panel features to the NVIDIA App, like G-SYNC controls, while enhancing new features like RTX HDR.

According to Team Green, the NVIDIA App will exit Beta before the end of the year and integrate the remaining NVIDIA Control Panel options. With that, the company's Community Manager has taken to Reddit to ask people which NVIDIA Control Panel "Manage 3D Settings" options are important to them.

With the goal of keeping the NVIDIA App lightweight and responsive, it sounds like infrequently used options or offering "minimal benefit to modern gamers" might be omitted from the full NVIDIA App release. NVIDIA has posted a survey, which you can fill out, asking users to rank NVIDIA Control Panel features based on importance.

The company is singling out the following features: Ambient Occlusion, Anisotropic Filtering & Texture Filtering options (Quality, LOD Bias, etc.), Antialiasing - FXAA, Antialiasing - MSAA/SSAA/TRMSAA (AA Mode, Setting, Transparency, etc.), Background Application Max Frame Rate, and Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA).

Personally, the only one I would use as part of the NVIDIA App or Control Panel is the 'Background Application Max Frame Rate.' When it comes to AA, I generally use in-game settings and make changes on a per-game basis.

NVIDIA is in the final stages of getting the NVIDIA App to Version 1.0, so we expect to see a launch announcement soon.