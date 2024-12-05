NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver for Indiana Jones, Path of Exiles 2, and Marvel Rivals is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 is here with support for a bunch of games. Indiana Jones, Marvel Rivals, Delta Force, Path of Exile 2, and more.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 introduces day-one support for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Path of Exile 2, and Marvel Rivals. It enhances Forza Motorsport and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 with DLSS 3. The new NVIDIA App replaces GeForce Experience, offering new settings profiles. And a bug fix addresses crashes in Forza Horizon 5 and God of War: Ragnarok. NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 introduces day-one support for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Path of Exile 2, and Marvel Rivals. It enhances Forza Motorsport and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 with DLSS 3. The new NVIDIA App replaces GeForce Experience, offering new settings profiles. And a bug fix addresses crashes in Forza Horizon 5 and God of War: Ragnarok.

NVIDIA has released GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36, which adds day-one support to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - which is available to play right now in early access for those who have bought the Digital Premium Edition. It also adds day support to the highly anticipated action RPG Path of Exile 2 and Marvel Rivals' official launch.

Marvel Rivals is a new free-to-play hero shooter with a cast of some of the most iconic superheroes ever created, and it features support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation as seen in the trailer above. The latest driver also adds support to some major updates for existing titles. There's Forza Motorsport, which is getting immersive in-race Ray-Traced Global lumination in its next update. Also, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is adding DLSS 3 Frame Generation in its next update, which will help boost performance for GeForce RTX 40 Series owners.

Outside of game support, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 is also the first to include the new NVIDIA App, which has exited beta and replaced GeForce Experience as the main software tool for GeForce customization.

Check out our article on the new NVIDIA App for more info.

On that note, the NVIDIA App features new Optimal Settings profiles for Farming Simulator 25, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

The single bug fix in GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 is for Forza Horizon 5 and God of War: Ragnarok. It resolves an issue that has been causing these games to crash.

Finally, the last new game release getting support in the latest Game Ready Driver is Delta Force, a free-to-play modern-day Battlefield-style shooter out this week with DLSS, ray-tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex. However, be sure to check out the game's community reviews and the forum over on Steam, as many players are upset with the game installing kernel-level anti-cheat software without notifying players.