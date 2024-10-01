NVIDIA App adds G-SYNC Controls and more RTX HDR, will exit Beta before the end of the year

With another major update, NVIDIA confirms that the NVIDIA App will exit beta before the end of the year, and it will retire GeForce Experience.

NVIDIA released another major update to the NVIDIA App, which is still in Beta. The app, which replaces the aging NVIDIA Control Panel and the GeForce Experience app, continues to add more features. With this latest announcement, the company confirms that it will be exiting Beta before the end of the year - while confirming the GeForce Experience app's days are numbered.

"We intend to migrate all remaining GeForce Experience users to the new NVIDIA app when it exits beta before the end of the year," NVIDIA explains. "In future updates, we'll continue to add the remaining NVIDIA Control Panel options, with the goal of unifying the NVIDIA Control Panel and GeForce Experience's key features in one app, boasting new features and additional enhancements that deliver an even better experience for our users."

Fans of GeForce Experience might not be happy with this news, but from our experience, the NVIDIA App has been a massive improvement. Here's what's been added in the latest update.

G-SYNC Controls Added To GPU Control Center

The NVIDIA App hosts all of the in-depth Display Settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel in a modern and clean interface. The latest update now adds G-SYNC controls. NVIDIA notes that all that remains is to add Surround options, custom resolutions, and multi-monitor options in a future update.

RTX HDR Multi-Monitor Support

RTX HDR is one of the widely celebrated new features of the NVIDIA App. It is an AI-powered tool that adds dynamic HDR to thousands of non-HDR games running on the DirectX 9, 11, 12, and Vulkan APIs. One issue with this feature was that it didn't work for those with a multi-display or multi-monitor setup, but now it does.

New Additions From User Feedback

A cool feature for those who love stats and performance overlays, NVIDIA has finally added options to change the font color, size, and placement. It has also expanded the Optimal Settings options for games, added app-specific driver options, and added new filters to sort and hide what games and apps you see. Last but certainly not least, there's a new option to roll back to a driver previously installed driver - which is excellent to see.'

The NVIDIA App update arrives alongside the latest GeForce Game Ready 565.90 WHQL driver release.