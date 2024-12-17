All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

NVIDIA App is impacting performance for GeForce gamers, but there's an easy fix

The NVIDIA App is currently impacting GeForce GPU performance, but the good news is that there's an easy fix that will restore those missing frames.

NVIDIA App is impacting performance for GeForce gamers, but there's an easy fix
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's new app, replacing GeForce Experience, causes up to a 15% performance drop in some games due to its overlay and 'Game Filters and Photo Mode' settings. Disabling these features restores performance. NVIDIA acknowledges the issue and plans an update. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Mirage and Unreal Engine 5 titles.

Over the past few days, several GeForce RTX gamers have taken to social media to report a significant dip in PC gaming performance across various titles, the culprit being the new NVIDIA App. Recently launched in Version 1.0 form, the NVIDIA App replaces the GeForce Experience app for all customization, driver updates, performance monitoring, game optimization, and more.

The NVIDIA App is an impressive and comprehensive update for GeForce gaming, but the current version has a big issue.
2

The NVIDIA App is an impressive and comprehensive update for GeForce gaming, but the current version has a big issue.

With reports of up to a 15% loss in performance when playing specific titles, according to a Tom's Hardware investigation, it's a serious issue that has seen NVIDIA respond with a forum post acknowledging that it's aware of "reported performance issue[s]" related to the NVIDIA App. The good news is that an easy fix will restore those missing frames ahead of Team Green releasing an official update to the app.

As seen in an additional investigation by Hardware Unboxed, which found a more modest 3% performance loss in the games it tested with the NVIDIA App installed, the issue is related to the app's overlay and 'Game Filters and Photo Mode' settings.

As confirmed by NVIDIA, disabling this feature will restore the missing performance. It is a simple process: Head to the NVIDIA App Settings, Features, Overlay, then turn off the Game Filters and Photo Mode option. After you do this, relaunch your game, and you should notice performance return to where it should be. Consider this a PC gaming PSA as we head into the holiday season.

According to various posts and reports, the issue affects many GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. Games like Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage and those running on Unreal Engine 5 showcase the most significant impact on performance with the 'Game Filters and Photo Mode' option in the NVIDIA App and Overlay enabled.

Photo of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC V2 Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC V2 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2024 at 4:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles