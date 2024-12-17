NVIDIA App is impacting performance for GeForce gamers, but there's an easy fix

The NVIDIA App is currently impacting GeForce GPU performance, but the good news is that there's an easy fix that will restore those missing frames.

Over the past few days, several GeForce RTX gamers have taken to social media to report a significant dip in PC gaming performance across various titles, the culprit being the new NVIDIA App. Recently launched in Version 1.0 form, the NVIDIA App replaces the GeForce Experience app for all customization, driver updates, performance monitoring, game optimization, and more.

The NVIDIA App is an impressive and comprehensive update for GeForce gaming, but the current version has a big issue.

With reports of up to a 15% loss in performance when playing specific titles, according to a Tom's Hardware investigation, it's a serious issue that has seen NVIDIA respond with a forum post acknowledging that it's aware of "reported performance issue[s]" related to the NVIDIA App. The good news is that an easy fix will restore those missing frames ahead of Team Green releasing an official update to the app.

As seen in an additional investigation by Hardware Unboxed, which found a more modest 3% performance loss in the games it tested with the NVIDIA App installed, the issue is related to the app's overlay and 'Game Filters and Photo Mode' settings.

As confirmed by NVIDIA, disabling this feature will restore the missing performance. It is a simple process: Head to the NVIDIA App Settings, Features, Overlay, then turn off the Game Filters and Photo Mode option. After you do this, relaunch your game, and you should notice performance return to where it should be. Consider this a PC gaming PSA as we head into the holiday season.

According to various posts and reports, the issue affects many GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. Games like Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage and those running on Unreal Engine 5 showcase the most significant impact on performance with the 'Game Filters and Photo Mode' option in the NVIDIA App and Overlay enabled.