PS5 Pro, Switch 2 chips have been shipped out by Chinese supplier

Chinese chip-maker Weltrend (known as WeiQuan Electronics in China) has seen a quarterly spike in sales thanks to new PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch models.

Sony and Nintendo are gearing up for their respective new consoles, the PlayStation 5 Pro and the next Switch successor, formally called the Switch 2. Mass production of the new systems is apparently underway, with Sony having already shipped thousands of pounds of PS5 Pro development kits throughout 2022, presumably readying the new high-end souped-up raytracing machine for its purported 2024 launch.

While neither Sony nor Nintendo have really discussed either the PS5 Pro or the Switch 2, other companies are giving out a few clues. Chinese chip-maker Weltrend has apparently mentioned "new models of PS5, Xbox, and Switch" have boosted the company's Q3 power management integrated circuit (PMIC) orders.

Chinese news site MoneyDJ attended an investor's briefing where Weltrend's CEO briefly mentioned the systems:

"Looking forward to the market outlook, in the field of power management IC, (Weltrend CEO) Lin Chongtao said that game console application orders have rebounded since the third quarter, including the introduction and shipment of new models of PS5, XBOX and SWITCH, while personal computer applications have shown moderate growth, and in the electronics industry Driven by rising demand during the peak season, sales are expected to increase."

So...what about the mention of the new Xbox? Does this point to a new Xbox console refresh? Or maybe it refers to the digital-only set-top box that Microsoft had been working on since 2016, which was originally called Project Hobart, but then morphed into Project Keystone?

It's possible Chongtao is referring to Keystone, the smaller-scale digital-only Xbox that's designed for cloud gaming, but it's also possible that this is a reference to the newer 2TB Xbox Series X.

Either way, it's obvious that both Sony and Nintendo are both making robust chip orders to ready their new systems for mass-market release.

The PS5 Pro is expected sometime in 2024, possibly during holiday 2024, and Sony may reveal the new system at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 event next month.

Nintendo, on the other hand, may have delayed the Switch 2 into its Q1'25 period, which runs from April - June 2025.