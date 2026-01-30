MAINGEAR's new Retro98 desktop gaming PC looks like it's from 1998, but with 2026 hardware

MAINGEAR has just unleashed a super-limited Retro98 series of desktop gaming PCs, sporting AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor, and so much more... inside of an unbelievably awesome chassis. Check it out:
The new MAINGEAR Retro98 gaming systems are a limited-edition gaming PC drop that is inspired by what started the company's -- and millions of PC gamers worldwide -- an old-school beige tower, but with monster PC hardware inside. MAINGEAR is using the SilverStone FLP02 tower PC case, looking like it was ripped right out of 1998.
Inside, you can option for a super-high-end liquid-cooling system that was co-developed by Alphacool, with MAINGEAR configuring its Retro98 system with up to a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, ultra-fast Kingston FURY DDR5 RAM and SSDs, as well as modern airflow engineering, and more.
MAINGEAR is hand building every Retro98 system, with an LED fan speed display, turbo button, and power lockout key on the front panel, with "ketchup-and-mustard" sleeved cabling colorways to anti-kink coils on the tubing and pump + res combo that is housed in the 5.25-inch bay.
Each of the MAINGEAR Retro98 systems are hand-assembled by a single master technician at MAINGEAR HQ in New Jersey, tested extensively.
Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR CEO and founder, said: "This drop is for those of us who tore open the family PC just to install a 3DFX accelerator". He continues: "Retro98 brings back that feeling of chasing every last frame, waiting for the dial tone to download driver updates, and building a system that could handle the most graphics-intense 32-bit games. Except this time, we built the one your younger self always dreamed of".
MAINGEAR Retro98 Configs:
Retro98 | 5070: $2,499
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32
- Storage: 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD
- Motherboard: MSI Z890 Gaming Plus WiFi
- PSU: MSI 650W G
- OS: Windows 11 Home
Retro98 | 5080: $3,499
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32
- Storage: 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD
- Motherboard: MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi
- PSU: MSI 850W G
- OS: Windows 11 Home
Retro98 | 5090: $4,999
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32
- Storage: 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD
- Motherboard: MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi
- PSU: MSI 1250W G
- OS: Windows 11 Home
Retro98α - Open Loop Liquid Cooled: $9,799 - Unapologetically overkill
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
- Cooling: Custom Alphacool Open GPU/CPU Loop, 6x Alphacool Chrome Apex Stealth Fans, Dual Radiators (360mm + 240mm)
- RAM: 64GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32
- Storage: 4TB Kingston FURY Renegade NVMe Gen5 SSD
- Motherboard: ASRock PG X870E Nova WiFi
- PSU: XPG Fusion 1600W Titanium
- OS: Windows 11 Pro