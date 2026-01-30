MAINGEAR's new Retro98 desktop gaming PC looks like it's from 1998, but with 2026 hardware

MAINGEAR is only making a handful of its new Retro98 gaming systems: brings back the feeling of PC gaming in the 90s, rocking a 3DFX Voodoo card.

TL;DR: MAINGEAR launches the limited-edition Retro98 gaming PCs featuring AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D and up to Ryzen 9 9950X3D processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, DDR5 RAM, and advanced liquid cooling in a nostalgic 1998-style chassis. Each system is hand-built for high-performance gaming and modern airflow efficiency.

MAINGEAR has just unleashed a super-limited Retro98 series of desktop gaming PCs, sporting AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor, and so much more... inside of an unbelievably awesome chassis. Check it out:

The new MAINGEAR Retro98 gaming systems are a limited-edition gaming PC drop that is inspired by what started the company's -- and millions of PC gamers worldwide -- an old-school beige tower, but with monster PC hardware inside. MAINGEAR is using the SilverStone FLP02 tower PC case, looking like it was ripped right out of 1998.

Inside, you can option for a super-high-end liquid-cooling system that was co-developed by Alphacool, with MAINGEAR configuring its Retro98 system with up to a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, ultra-fast Kingston FURY DDR5 RAM and SSDs, as well as modern airflow engineering, and more.

MAINGEAR is hand building every Retro98 system, with an LED fan speed display, turbo button, and power lockout key on the front panel, with "ketchup-and-mustard" sleeved cabling colorways to anti-kink coils on the tubing and pump + res combo that is housed in the 5.25-inch bay.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Each of the MAINGEAR Retro98 systems are hand-assembled by a single master technician at MAINGEAR HQ in New Jersey, tested extensively.

Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR CEO and founder, said: "This drop is for those of us who tore open the family PC just to install a 3DFX accelerator". He continues: "Retro98 brings back that feeling of chasing every last frame, waiting for the dial tone to download driver updates, and building a system that could handle the most graphics-intense 32-bit games. Except this time, we built the one your younger self always dreamed of".

4

MAINGEAR Retro98 Configs:

Retro98 | 5070: $2,499

CPU : Intel Core Ultra 7 265K

: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Cooling : MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM : 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32

: 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32 Storage : 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD

: 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD Motherboard : MSI Z890 Gaming Plus WiFi

: MSI Z890 Gaming Plus WiFi PSU : MSI 650W G

: MSI 650W G OS: Windows 11 Home

Retro98 | 5080: $3,499

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Cooling : MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM : 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32

: 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32 Storage : 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD

: 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD Motherboard : MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi

: MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi PSU : MSI 850W G

: MSI 850W G OS: Windows 11 Home

Retro98 | 5090: $4,999

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D

: AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Cooling : MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM : 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32

: 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000MT/s CL32 Storage : 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD

: 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD Motherboard : MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi

: MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi PSU : MSI 1250W G

: MSI 1250W G OS: Windows 11 Home

Retro98α - Open Loop Liquid Cooled: $9,799 - Unapologetically overkill