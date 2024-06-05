ASUS unveils a world's first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor at Computex 2024

ASUS has showcased its best-in-slot 1440p gaming monitor at Computex 2024, and it's capabilities are what most competitive gamers would drool over.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

ASUS has been dominating the gaming monitor space for quite some time, and now it's officially showcased what many competitive gamers would consider the cream of the crop when it comes to gaming monitors.

ASUS unveils a world's first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor at Computex 2024 06604
Open Gallery 3

Introducing, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, a 26.5-inch 2560 x 1440p (QHD) OLED gaming monitor that comes with a blistering fast 480Hz refresh rate. ASUS has said the 480Hz refresh rate makes the PG27AQDP a world's first in its specific specification. Additionally, the PG27AQDP has a 0.03ms response time thanks to its OLED pixel technology, and will come with the latest Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology that enables 30% higher peak brightness and 20% wider viewing angles over previous ROG OLED monitors.

As for connectivity, we expect the PG27AQDP to feature "extensive" options that will include DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. Notably, the PG27AQDP uses a third-generation WOLED panel from LG that will be cooled with a custom fan-less heatsink. Furthermore, ASUS says the PG27AQDP will come with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compliance, and ELMB support. As you can probably imagine, ASUS is aiming the PG27AQDP directly at eSports gamers that want as many frames per second as they can possibly get.

ASUS unveils a world's first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor at Computex 2024 06594
Open Gallery 3

The company expects to release the PG27AQDP sometime in the second half of 2024.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2024 at 2:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags