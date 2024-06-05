ASUS unveils a world's first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor at Computex 2024

ASUS has showcased its best-in-slot 1440p gaming monitor at Computex 2024, and it's capabilities are what most competitive gamers would drool over.

ASUS has been dominating the gaming monitor space for quite some time, and now it's officially showcased what many competitive gamers would consider the cream of the crop when it comes to gaming monitors.

Introducing, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, a 26.5-inch 2560 x 1440p (QHD) OLED gaming monitor that comes with a blistering fast 480Hz refresh rate. ASUS has said the 480Hz refresh rate makes the PG27AQDP a world's first in its specific specification. Additionally, the PG27AQDP has a 0.03ms response time thanks to its OLED pixel technology, and will come with the latest Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology that enables 30% higher peak brightness and 20% wider viewing angles over previous ROG OLED monitors.

As for connectivity, we expect the PG27AQDP to feature "extensive" options that will include DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. Notably, the PG27AQDP uses a third-generation WOLED panel from LG that will be cooled with a custom fan-less heatsink. Furthermore, ASUS says the PG27AQDP will come with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compliance, and ELMB support. As you can probably imagine, ASUS is aiming the PG27AQDP directly at eSports gamers that want as many frames per second as they can possibly get.

The company expects to release the PG27AQDP sometime in the second half of 2024.