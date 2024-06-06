COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024

COUGAR GAMING has showcased a selection of new PC cases at Computex 2024 and one of them would scare people that have a fear of holes.

COUGAR gave me a tour of their booth at Computex where they had on display some of their latest offerings in terms of cases. The company gave me a rundown of the the FV270, a PC case that has transparency at the heart of its design, as it features a curved glass perimeter that enables an unobstructed view of the interior. Notably, COUGAR has designed the case with cable management in mind as users are able to completely hide cables behind the motherboard.

One of the other cases COUGAR showcased to me was the Airface ECO, a case that would be an absolute nightmare for someone that has trypophobia, which is the aversion or repulsion to objects like honeycombs and sponges that have repetitive patterns or clusters of small holes.

Besides the potential of causing some users discomfort, the Airface ECO has a design that has coned vents that taper inwards. This design is deliberate as it leverages thermodynamic principles to significantly lower the airflow temperature funneled through the front panel.

If you are interested in reading more about the Computex 2024 announcements from COUGAR, check out this link here.