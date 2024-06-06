COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024

COUGAR GAMING has showcased a selection of new PC cases at Computex 2024 and one of them would scare people that have a fear of holes.

COUGAR GAMING has showcased some of its latest cases at Computex 2024 and one of them would likely terrify someone that has a fear of holes.

COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024 06658
COUGAR gave me a tour of their booth at Computex where they had on display some of their latest offerings in terms of cases. The company gave me a rundown of the the FV270, a PC case that has transparency at the heart of its design, as it features a curved glass perimeter that enables an unobstructed view of the interior. Notably, COUGAR has designed the case with cable management in mind as users are able to completely hide cables behind the motherboard.

One of the other cases COUGAR showcased to me was the Airface ECO, a case that would be an absolute nightmare for someone that has trypophobia, which is the aversion or repulsion to objects like honeycombs and sponges that have repetitive patterns or clusters of small holes.

COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024 06666
Besides the potential of causing some users discomfort, the Airface ECO has a design that has coned vents that taper inwards. This design is deliberate as it leverages thermodynamic principles to significantly lower the airflow temperature funneled through the front panel.

COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024 06674
COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024 06682
COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024 06683
COUGAR unveils terrifying trypophobia PC case at Computex 2024 06703
If you are interested in reading more about the Computex 2024 announcements from COUGAR, check out this link here.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

