Cooler Master to announce behemoth 57-inch dual 4K gaming monitor at Computex 2024

We are only a matter of hours away from Computex 2024 officially starting, but we have managed to get a sneak peak at what Cooler Master has in store for the trade show in terms of new gaming monitor offerings.

The primarily cooling and PC case manufacturer is showcasing a behemoth gaming monitor at their booth this year, and at the time of the sighting there wasn't any specification information on the product available. However, the currently unannounced gaming monitor will measure 57-inches and is a Dual UHD gaming panel, which means its resolution will be 7680 x 2160, making it dual 4K, or DUHD.

Additionally, the back of the monitor revealed the curvature which is 1000R - a very extreme, but necessary curvature considering the overall size of the display. Due to the lack of official details on the new display I had to do some digging into what panel is being used here. It appears Cooler Master is using the same 57-inch panel that is present in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, which is also a dual 4K panel that uses Quantum Mini-LED.

Presumably Cooler Master's variant will have the same or very close specifications, such as the 240Hz refresh rate, HDR 1000 certification, and a 1ms response time.

It should be noted that Cooler Master hasn't announced the new curved gaming monitor yet and the aforementioned specifications are presumed and not set in stone.