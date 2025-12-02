Cooler Master's new COSMOS ALPHA case: full-tower beast with 400mm GPU support, modular layout

TL;DR: Cooler Master's new COSMOS ALPHA full-tower case features the advanced FreeForm 2.0 modular system, supporting up to four GPUs, massive radiators, and E-ATX motherboards. Designed for enthusiasts and modders, it offers unparalleled customization, premium build quality, and enhanced cooling, priced under $365.

Cooler Master has just unleashed its beastly new COSMOS ALPHA case, with its upgraded FreeForm 2.0 modular system in the ultra-premium market, and should cost under $365.

The new Cooler Master COSMOS ALPHA case was first teased at Computex 2025 earlier this year, with the company's new tease on the COSMOS ALPHA highlighting its massive interior, which can handle gigantic radiator installations, and a massive 400mm maximum graphics card length, which is supported by the COSMOS ALPHA's new integrated GPU holder.

You can install up to 4 gigantic GPUs inside of the COSMOS ALPHA case, a massive E-ATX motherboard, and the biggest cooling systems you can think of. Cooler Master explains on its YouTube video of the new COSMOS ALPHA case: "The legendary COSMOS series, once hailed as the ultimate expression of PC case modularity, evolves into the "halo" platform for enthusiasts and modders. With its iconic design language and enhanced modular internals, COSMOS is engineered for boundary-pushers who want limitless control over layout, cooling, and customization".

The company continues: "Brand new COSMOS will serve as the aspirational apex of what FreeForm 2.0 stands for - freedom, scale, and personalization without compromise, making it an ALPHA case for all ALPHA builders".

Cooler Master COSMOS ALPHA Features