GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments

The new GameMax N80 PC case features a very cool dual chamber design that separates the main components from the PSU to deliver a clean look.

GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments
Published
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

Regarding PC chassis and case designs, we're currently in the era of panoramic views or tempered glass on the front and side in a 'fishbowl-like' design. Earlier this year at Computex 2024, we saw many of these types of cases, and most of them looked great.

GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments 2
3

The new GameMax N80, from the gamer-focused PC hardware maker GameMax, presents a unique spin on this design by featuring two compartments with independent cooling. The design looks to give the power supply its little case, which sits underneath the panoramic compartment that houses all the main stuff like motherboard, memory, CPU, and GPU.

According to GameMax, having a separate upper chamber allows colder, fresh air to enter, which in turn improves cooling. The GameMax N80 ships with six ARGB PWM fans for total coverage. As seen in the images, it's a looker with stylish rounded corners and a single piece of curved glass wrapping around the side and front of the case.

The GameMax N80 supports vertical or horizontal GPU installation and ASUS BTF, MSI Project ZERO, and GIGABYTE Stealth motherboards for a clean, cable-free look. It is available in Black for $159.90 USD and White for $165.90 USD. Check out the highlights below or the product pages for more information.

GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments 3
3

GameMax N80 - Black | GameMax N80 - White

Modular Design with Quick-Release Structure

Featuring a split modular design, innovative appearance, and a quick-release structure - the N80 is divided into upper and lower chambers that create a floating effect. The tool-free, quick-release design enhances assembly efficiency.

Hidden-Connector Motherboard Support

Compatible with the latest hidden-connector motherboards including the ASUS BTF, MSI Project ZERO, and GIGABYTE Stealth, eliminating visible cables inside the case creating a neat and organized layout.

Enclosed Cable Management Space

The N80 provides a clean and tidy PC appearance. The hinged cable cover allows for all cables to be neatly stored making the internal space clean and elegant.

Vertical GPU Installation

Supports optional GPU brackets and PCI-E 4.0 riser cables for vertical GPU mounting, allowing for a full display of hardware.

270 Degree Panoramic View with Curved Glass Design

Features large, curved front and side glass panels for a unified look, with a clear transparent glass providing a good view of the interior. Explosion-proof film is applied to the glass to ensure safety.

270 Degree Cooling Solution

Includes fan mounts on the motherboard side to increase airflow; the upper and lower chambers have separate cooling. The opening between the upper and lower chamber enhances cooling efficiency.

Six ARGB/PWM Fans with Controller

The N80 comes with six daisy-chained ARGB/PWM fans and a controller with dynamic lighting effects. PWM temperature control ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation; Fan shaft centers have an aluminum textured hub for a high-end look. The ARGB lighting strips are connected in series, creating a flowing starry effect. The RGB controller includes 81 built-in lighting modes and supports motherboard RGB synchronization.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i5-14600K - Core i5 14th Gen 14-Core (6P+8E) LGA 1700 125W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$288.99
$288.99$288.99$299.99
Buy
$298.99
$298.99$298.99$299.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2024 at 12:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamemaxpc.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News

Related Tags