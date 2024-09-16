GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments

Regarding PC chassis and case designs, we're currently in the era of panoramic views or tempered glass on the front and side in a 'fishbowl-like' design. Earlier this year at Computex 2024, we saw many of these types of cases, and most of them looked great.
The new GameMax N80, from the gamer-focused PC hardware maker GameMax, presents a unique spin on this design by featuring two compartments with independent cooling. The design looks to give the power supply its little case, which sits underneath the panoramic compartment that houses all the main stuff like motherboard, memory, CPU, and GPU.
According to GameMax, having a separate upper chamber allows colder, fresh air to enter, which in turn improves cooling. The GameMax N80 ships with six ARGB PWM fans for total coverage. As seen in the images, it's a looker with stylish rounded corners and a single piece of curved glass wrapping around the side and front of the case.
The GameMax N80 supports vertical or horizontal GPU installation and ASUS BTF, MSI Project ZERO, and GIGABYTE Stealth motherboards for a clean, cable-free look. It is available in Black for $159.90 USD and White for $165.90 USD. Check out the highlights below or the product pages for more information.
GameMax N80 - Black | GameMax N80 - White
Modular Design with Quick-Release Structure
Featuring a split modular design, innovative appearance, and a quick-release structure - the N80 is divided into upper and lower chambers that create a floating effect. The tool-free, quick-release design enhances assembly efficiency.
Hidden-Connector Motherboard Support
Compatible with the latest hidden-connector motherboards including the ASUS BTF, MSI Project ZERO, and GIGABYTE Stealth, eliminating visible cables inside the case creating a neat and organized layout.
Enclosed Cable Management Space
The N80 provides a clean and tidy PC appearance. The hinged cable cover allows for all cables to be neatly stored making the internal space clean and elegant.
Vertical GPU Installation
Supports optional GPU brackets and PCI-E 4.0 riser cables for vertical GPU mounting, allowing for a full display of hardware.
270 Degree Panoramic View with Curved Glass Design
Features large, curved front and side glass panels for a unified look, with a clear transparent glass providing a good view of the interior. Explosion-proof film is applied to the glass to ensure safety.
270 Degree Cooling Solution
Includes fan mounts on the motherboard side to increase airflow; the upper and lower chambers have separate cooling. The opening between the upper and lower chamber enhances cooling efficiency.
Six ARGB/PWM Fans with Controller
The N80 comes with six daisy-chained ARGB/PWM fans and a controller with dynamic lighting effects. PWM temperature control ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation; Fan shaft centers have an aluminum textured hub for a high-end look. The ARGB lighting strips are connected in series, creating a flowing starry effect. The RGB controller includes 81 built-in lighting modes and supports motherboard RGB synchronization.