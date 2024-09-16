GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments

The new GameMax N80 PC case features a very cool dual chamber design that separates the main components from the PSU to deliver a clean look.

Regarding PC chassis and case designs, we're currently in the era of panoramic views or tempered glass on the front and side in a 'fishbowl-like' design. Earlier this year at Computex 2024, we saw many of these types of cases, and most of them looked great.

The new GameMax N80, from the gamer-focused PC hardware maker GameMax, presents a unique spin on this design by featuring two compartments with independent cooling. The design looks to give the power supply its little case, which sits underneath the panoramic compartment that houses all the main stuff like motherboard, memory, CPU, and GPU.

According to GameMax, having a separate upper chamber allows colder, fresh air to enter, which in turn improves cooling. The GameMax N80 ships with six ARGB PWM fans for total coverage. As seen in the images, it's a looker with stylish rounded corners and a single piece of curved glass wrapping around the side and front of the case.

The GameMax N80 supports vertical or horizontal GPU installation and ASUS BTF, MSI Project ZERO, and GIGABYTE Stealth motherboards for a clean, cable-free look. It is available in Black for $159.90 USD and White for $165.90 USD. Check out the highlights below or the product pages for more information.

