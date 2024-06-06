ASRock showcases two new impressive OLED gaming monitors at Computex 2024

ASRock has unveiled a selection of new OLED gaming monitors at Computex 2024, and if you are wanting to upgrade two of them are definitely contenders.

OLED gaming monitors are making their way into the display market, and now ASRock has joined the fray under its Phantom Gaming brand.

ASRock was kind enough to give me a tour of their booth at Computex 2024 where they had on display two OLED gaming monitors that caught my attention. The PG032UFS2B and the PG027QFS, a 32-inch model and a 27-inch model. Firstly, the PG032UFS2B caught my attention for its dual-mode, which enables users to switch between 3840 x 2160 (UHD) at 2240Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1080 (FHD) at 480Hz with a simple button press.

This feature is particularly good for users that want more frames in competitive titles such as Valorant and Overwatch 2, while also wanting the visual fidelity for other titles that don't require a lot of frames, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Elden Ring and others. As for the other specifications, the PG032UFS2B gas a 0.03 ms response time, a typical brightness of 275 nits, 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, and 1x USB-C Type-C with 65w of power delivery.

The PG027QFS is a similar gaming monitor but it doesn't feature the dual-mode, and just has a resolution and refresh rate of 2560 x 1440 (QHD) and 240Hz, respectively. Other specifications include a 0.03 ms response time, a typical brightness of 275 nits, 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, and 1x USB-C Type-C with 15w of power delivery.

