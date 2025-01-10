Corsair unveils next-level customization with the FRAME 4000D at CES 2025

TL;DR: Corsair has introduced the FRAME 4000D, a modular case enhancing customization from the original 4000 series. Unveiled at CES 2025, it features the InfiniRail Fan Mounting System, supporting large fans and multiple radiators. It accommodates the latest graphics cards, offers exceptional cooling, and includes flexible I/O panel options. Corsair has introduced the FRAME 4000D, a modular case enhancing customization from the original 4000 series. Unveiled at CES 2025, it features the InfiniRail Fan Mounting System, supporting large fans and multiple radiators. It accommodates the latest graphics cards, offers exceptional cooling, and includes flexible I/O panel options.

Corsair has built upon its success of its original 4000 series case by unveiling the FRAME 4000D, a completely modular case that's an evolution in terms of customization.

Corsair unveiled the new Frame 4000D case at CES 2025 where I was lucky enough to see the case in person at the Corsair suite for a hands-on walk through. The case is fully modular, and while that was previously mentioned it is no understatement as the Frame 4000D offers vast amounts of support for various cooling solutions. Corsair has achieved this through its InfiniRail Fan Mounting System, which enables support for up to 200mm fans in the front and 140mm in the roof.

Additionally, the case comes with support for iCUE LINK RX140 RGB fans, and dual 360mm radiators. The new case has three mounting locations for radiators, the front, roof and side. Furthermore, Corsair demonstrated the ease of changing the railing system, which changes the support for specific fan and radiator sizes.

Corsair also informed me the Frame 4000D comes with support for the latest graphics cards, and that its design will offer exceptional cooling for all components. While the last claim will certainly need to be tested, it's hard to believe the Frame 4000D will perform poorly when it comes to cooling given its skeleton-esc design.

The Frame 4000D is slightly bigger than its predecessor and comes with support for two 3.5″ hard drives or up to four 2.5″ SSDs. The front I/O panel features USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, but if those aren't to your liking Corsair informed me they can be swapped out for other options.

