Hands-on with ASUS's jaw-dropping ZenScreen Fold OLED at Computex 2024

The ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH was on display at the ASUS booth at Computex 2024, and I briefly went hands-on with the 17-inch foldable OLED.

The ASUS booth at Computex 2024 was littered with incredible pieces of technology in various forms and one of things that caught my eye was the ZenScreen Fold OLED.

ASUS originally announced the ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH at CES 2024 where it was the winner of the coveted CES 2024 Innovation Award. The portable monitor was on display at Computex 2024 where I was lucky enough to briefly go hands-on with it, and I can tell you that its certainly more impressive in-person than I expected. Firstly, the ZenScreen Fold OLED is a 17.3-inch device with a 2560 x 1920 resolution. When folded the ZenScreen Fold OLED reduces down to 12.5-inches.

As for color, the ZenScreen Fold OLED covers 100% of the3 DCI-P3 color space and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 for vibrant color. One of the most interesting aspects of the ZenScreen Fold OLED is the hinge, which ASUS describes as a "waterdrop shape". More on the physical aspects of the ZenScreen Fold OLED is the weight and thickness, which comes in at just 1.17 kg and 9.7mm thick, respectively.

So, what would this device be used for? I can imagine the ZenScreen Fold OLED being used for on-the-go setups that would be paired with a laptop, iPhone 15 Pro, or even a Nintendo Switch. The 2560 x 1920 resolution means you essentially have two 1920 x 1080 displays sized at 12.5 inches. ASUS has priced the ZenScreen Fold OLED at $2,000 and is expected to go on sale sometime in the second half of this year.