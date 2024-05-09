AMD gains desktop CPU market share over Intel thanks to desktop Ryzen and server EPYC demand

AMD is closing the gap in the CPU space, cites growing demand for 4th Gen EPYC and Ryzen 8000 Series processors for recent growth.

AMD has shared some data on its CPU shipments courtesy of Mercury Research's first quarter (Q1 2024) report. And it's good news for Ryzen and AMD's growing server market, with Unit Share and Revenue Share increasing year-over-year - with Desktop and Server products leading the charge.

Q1 2024 x86 Processor Shipment Report for AMD, image credit: AMD/Mercury Research.

AMD cites growing demand for 4th Gen EPYC and Ryzen 8000 Series processors for the growth in the Client sector. Its server share (compared primarily to Intel) is now 23.6% compared to 18% a year ago. For Desktop processors, aka Ryzen, AMD's share has increased to 23.9% compared to 19.2% a year ago.

Mobile CPUs, which are Ryzen chips for laptops, mini PCs, and PC gaming handhelds, also saw their share increase in Q1 2024 to 19.3% compared to 16.2% a year ago. However, this figure presents a slight dip from the previous quarter - chalked up to a decline in overall shipments for low-end PCs.

To summarize, AMD's share of the Server market (in terms of CPU shipments) for Q1 2024 increased 5.6% year-over-year, with AMD's share of the Desktop market for Q1 2024 increased 4.7% year-over-year. Looking at all three - Server, Desktop, and Mobile - Client market share increased 2.6% year-over-year.

With AMD poised to announce and release its upcoming Zen 5 architecture and next-gen AI-powered desktop Ryzen line-up in the coming months, AMD is poised to keep up this momentum and continue to close the gap between its products and those offered by its main competitor - Intel.