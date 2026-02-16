AMD's desktop CPU market share grew by almost 15% in 2025, all thanks to Ryzen

TL;DR: AMD's Q4 2025 Processor Shipment Report reveals significant growth, with Ryzen desktop CPU revenue share rising from 28% to 42.6% year over year. Strong demand for Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 5 9600X boosted desktop and mobile segments, increasing AMD's overall CPU market share to 35.4%, challenging Intel's dominance.

Sharing data from the PC component research and analysis firm Mercury, AMD has announced that the latest Q4 2025 'Processor Shipment Report' is basically all great news for the company. And sure, AMD EPYC Server CPUs have helped the company's server revenue share reach new heights, but thanks to its Ryzen desktop lineup, AMD's desktop revenue share has grown by an impressive 14.6% year over year.

AMD attributes this to strong demand for its Ryzen products, including popular models such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and the Ryzen 5 9600X. According to Mercury, as 2025 began, AMD's processor shipment revenue share for its desktop Ryzen CPUs was sitting at 28%. Fast-forward to 2026, and that desktop CPU revenue share has climbed to 42.6%.

It's an impressive result, and although AMD's mobile and notebook revenue share isn't at that level, it increased 3.3% year over year to 24.9%. AMD's Client CPU (Desktop and Mobile) revenue share is now 31.2%, while Server CPU revenue share is 41.3%. Again, this is great news for AMD as it continues to erode Intel's market share. "These meaningful share gains across every major compute segment underscore strong execution and customer confidence in AMD's leadership products across the data center and client businesses," the company says.

On that note, AMD's overall CPU revenue share increased 6.8% year over year, with AMD's revenue share across all CPU segments now sitting at 35.4%. For those who have been following the PC hardware market, seeing double-digit growth for Ryzen over the course of 2025 isn't all that surprising, as Ryzen CPUs continue to dominate the best-seller charts at various retailers.