AMD's new Strix Point APU are reportedly called Ryzen AI 9 HX 170, big name changes with Zen 5

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor spotted in ASUS's new VivoBook S16 laptop: new naming scheme for Ryzen CPUs, just like Intel with Core Ultra.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

It looks like we could be in for a huge naming scheme change for AMD's upcoming "Strix Point" APUs, with the new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptops featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor.

AMD's new Strix Point APU are reportedly called Ryzen AI 9 HX 170, big name changes with Zen 5 106
Open Gallery 2

We've never heard of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor, but ASUS lists it as a 12-core, 24-thread CPU that clocks at up to 5.1GHz with 36MB of cache and Ryzen AI performance of up to 77 TOPS. Until now, no "AI" wording has made it into any processor from AMD like this, so it looks like we could see the Ryzen AI 5, Ryzen AI 7, and Ryzen AI 9 series CPUs in the near future.

ASUS will unveil the new VivoBook S16 laptops at Computex 2024 next month, and I'm sure we're going to get the official naming from AMD at their Computex 2024 press conference. The new Strix Point CPUs aka Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor will deliver up to 77 TOPS of AI performance from its beefed-up XDNA2-based Ryzen AI NPU and newer RDNA 3.5 GPU. The NPU on its own will provide 45 TOPS of AI workload performance.

AMD's big branding change makes sense with its competitor changing things up big time recently, with Intel moving from naming its CPUs as Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 to Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 9 with the launch of its Meteor Lake CPUs late last year. The new desktop-bound Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs will be the first desktop Intel CPUs under the new naming scheme.

This means that the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs could be called something completely different, where we could expect something like the desktop CPUs to be called the Ryzen AI 9 9950X, or something close to that. It seems AMD is pushing all-in with AI if they're going to be putting it into the model number of their processor... and with just weeks to go until Computex 2024, we're waiting with our hype train tickets.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 8700G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$329.00
$329.00$329.00$329.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2024 at 5:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags