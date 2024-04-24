GIGABYTE confirms AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors are coming soon

GIGABYTE confirms the Ryzen 9000 Series naming for Zen 5 in a new post announcing the release of a new BIOS update for its AM5 motherboards.

AMD will most likely announce its new line of Zen 5 desktop processors at Computex 2024 - and now we can confirm that the line-up will be called the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series thanks to GIGABYTE.

2

GIGABYTE confirms the Ryzen 9000 Series naming for Zen 5 in a new post.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In preparation for AMD's not officially confirmed or announced next-gen Ryzen CPU launch, the big AM5 motherboard makers have started releasing BIOS updates to support future or next-gen Ryzen CPUs. Joining companies like MSI and ASUS, GIGABYTE has released an 'AM5 Next Gen' BIOS update for its GIGABYTE AM5 X670, B650, and A620 motherboards.

The announcement makes it very clear what this is for, stating that the update brings support "for the coming AMD Ryzen 9000 Series" of processors. It doesn't get any more clear-cut than that. Zen 5 is coming very soon, and the desktop line-up will be called the Ryzen 9000 Series.

If you own a GIGABYTE AM5 mobo, you can download the new AGESA 1.1.7.0 beta BIOS update from GIGABYTE's website. The post and announcement doesn't leak or confirm any more information other than the naming.

As for rumors, that's a different story. Recently, we reported on the flagship Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9 9950X processor delivering a potential 46% boost to multi-threaded Cinebench R24 benchmark performance. In addition to this, Zen 5 will reportedly bring a 15-25% average IPC uplift, which would be a nice bump compared to the Ryzen 7000 Series. Also, there's a leaked image from an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9000 Series engineering sample.

At Computex 2024, AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver the Opening Keynote, "The future of high-performance computing in the AI era." AMD has confirmed that it will showcase next-generation AMD products for data centers and PCs - so Zen 5 and the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series are a given.