AMD may release its next-gen Zen 5 desktop processors very soon

AMD's next-generation Zen 5 CPUs could be released very soon, as another motherboard vendor has added support for what are likely Ryzen 9000 CPUs.

It appears AMD is gearing up to release its next-generation Zen 5 desktop processors as another motherboard vendor has integrated support for what looks like Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

The update was discovered by leaker HXL and was posted to X, formerly Twitter, with the screenshot showing MSI has released a new firmware update for its AM5 chipset motherboards that feature AGESA 1.1.7.0. The image showcases the release date for the BIOS update was the April 12, 2024 and according to its description it will be for "next-gen CPU," presumably AMD's Ryzen 9000.

To add some more credit to this discovery is the fact that ASUS rolled out the same BIOS update a few weeks ago that introduced AGESA version 1.1.7.0 to its boards. It now appears two motherboard manufacturers have prepped their boards for the release of a next-gen CPU, which indicates that AMD is only just around the corner from releasing them. When could we see an unveiling?

Reports indicate that AMD could officially reveal Zen 5 chips at Computex, which is scheduled to take place in June, which would make a launch happen sometime in July or August.