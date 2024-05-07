ASUS plans 14 next-gen ROG, TUF, ProArt laptops with AMD's new Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs

ASUS is planning a total of 14 next-gen ROG, TUF, and ProArt laptops powered by AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based 'Strix Point' APUs.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

ASUS is going to have a helluva show at Computex 2024 this year, with 14 next-gen ROG, TUF, and ProArt laptops powered by AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs.

ASUS plans 14 next-gen ROG, TUF, ProArt laptops with AMD's new Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs 104
Open Gallery 2

The new leaks are coming from ITHome, which reports that the leaked product page of the new 240W and 180W TOG Compact Plug adapter which lists the new variants. The new "W" models are the next-gen variants with AMD's Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs while the "U" variants are the Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs.

However, since this news hit the web, the new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptops have been teased with CPUs that aren't named in the Ryzen 8050 naming scheme. The new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptop has been teased on the official ASUS website with a CPU called the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor.

The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor is the new Strix Point APU featuring Zen 5 CPU cores, an upgraded XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads, and a beefed-up RDNA 3.5-based GPU. This seems to be a last-minute naming change from AMD, so this Lenovo tease of the Ryzen 8050 could be old.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (AMD Edition) laptops:

  • GA605WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050
  • GA605WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060
  • GA605WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

ASUS TUF Gaming (A14 Series) laptops:

  • FA401WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050
  • FA401WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060
  • FA401WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070
  • FA401UU: Hawk Point + RTX 4050
  • FA401UV: Hawk Point + RTX 4060
  • FA401UI: Hawk Point + RTX 4070

ASUS TUF Gaming (A16 Series) laptops:

  • FA608WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050
  • FA608WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060
  • FA608WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

ASUS Creator ProArt P16 laptops:

  • M7606WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050
  • M7606WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060

ASUS Creator ProArt X13 laptops:

  • HN7306WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050
  • HN7306WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060
  • HN7306WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

aaaaaaaaaaaaa

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403UV-G14.R94060)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
$1999.00
$1999.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2024 at 8:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags