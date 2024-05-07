ASUS plans 14 next-gen ROG, TUF, ProArt laptops with AMD's new Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs

ASUS is going to have a helluva show at Computex 2024 this year, with 14 next-gen ROG, TUF, and ProArt laptops powered by AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new leaks are coming from ITHome, which reports that the leaked product page of the new 240W and 180W TOG Compact Plug adapter which lists the new variants. The new "W" models are the next-gen variants with AMD's Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs while the "U" variants are the Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs.

However, since this news hit the web, the new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptops have been teased with CPUs that aren't named in the Ryzen 8050 naming scheme. The new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptop has been teased on the official ASUS website with a CPU called the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor.

The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor is the new Strix Point APU featuring Zen 5 CPU cores, an upgraded XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads, and a beefed-up RDNA 3.5-based GPU. This seems to be a last-minute naming change from AMD, so this Lenovo tease of the Ryzen 8050 could be old.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (AMD Edition) laptops:

GA605WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050

GA605WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060

GA605WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

ASUS TUF Gaming (A14 Series) laptops:

FA401WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050

FA401WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060

FA401WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

FA401UU: Hawk Point + RTX 4050

FA401UV: Hawk Point + RTX 4060

FA401UI: Hawk Point + RTX 4070

ASUS TUF Gaming (A16 Series) laptops:

FA608WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050

FA608WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060

FA608WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

ASUS Creator ProArt P16 laptops:

M7606WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050

M7606WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060

ASUS Creator ProArt X13 laptops:

HN7306WU: Strix Point + RTX 4050

HN7306WV: Strix Point + RTX 4060

HN7306WI: Strix Point + RTX 4070

aaaaaaaaaaaaa