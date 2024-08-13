AMD has its highest server CPU market share in DECADES, slowly kicking Intel's ass in CPUs

AMD records its highest server market share in decades, riding the successful wave of EPYC and Ryzen CPUs against Intel... which is struggling, big time.

AMD has been kicking ass in the CPU market for years now, with another great quarter enjoyed by the company for Q2 2024... recording the highest server CPU market share in DECADES.

In a new report from Market Research picked up by Tom's Hardware, we're learning that while Intel still dominates the client PC market (the CPU inside of your PC) in Q2 2024 with a huge 78.9% market share, AMD holds onto 21.1%. AMD still increased its unit share by 0.5% sequentially, and by 3.8% year-over-year.

But in the server CPU market, AMD's impressive EPYC processors are chomping away at Intel's range of Xeon CPUs, where in Q2 2024, AMD took another 5.6% market share from Intel. If we rewind the clock back to Q4 2017, AMD held just 0.8% of the server CPU market share, in Q2 2020 the company had 5.8%, Q2 2022 it increased to 13.9%,and now... AMD has a chunky 24.1% of the server CPU market share. Slowly but surely, AMD is eating away at Intel's massive dominance of the server CPU market.

AMD is also chomping away at the mobile CPU market, which I'm sure is only going to continue with the launch of its new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs. In Q2 2024, AMD secured itself another 1% of the market share, building up to 20.3% laptop CPU market share, with Intel enjoying 79.7% and completely dominant.

Intel still rules the high-end gaming laptop CPU market, but this will slowly but surely change over the next 3-6 months and beyond as AMD unleashes higher-end Zen 5-based mobile CPUs for laptops. Even now, the Strix Point APU inside of laptops launching over the last couple of weeks are acting as thorns in Intel's side, I'm sure.