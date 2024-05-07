ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 with 12-Core AMD 'Strix Point' processor and GeForce RTX 4070 coming

AMD's Ryzen 'Strix Point' is coming to ASUS's new Zephyrus G16 for 2024 in Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 form - and it'll be paired with a GeForce RTX 4070.

The new ASUS Zephyrus G16 will be powered by AMD's new 12-Core next-gen Ryzen "Strix Point" APU, which a South African retailer has leaked. The high-end AI and gaming laptop also comes packed with mobile GeForce RTX 4070 8GB graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display. Although regional pricing varies, the listing price is translated to roughly $3,700 USD, so it won't be cheap.

The price could be a placeholder, with the final SKU launching at a much lower price point of around $2,000 USD. Based on information from a related ASUS leak, it seems that AMD's next-gen "Strix Point" Ryzen APU featured in the new ASUS Zephyrus G16 will be called the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 - a new naming convention from AMD that puts AI front and center.

That leak confirms that the APU features a 12-core, 24-thread CPU that clocks up to 5.1GHz (with 36MB of cache) with AI performance of up to 77 TOPS. Paired with the GeForce RTX 4070, it'll be an impressive machine for any AI or non-AI-related task.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 will include integrated RDNA 3 graphics capable of playing a range of titles; however, pairing it with the GeForce RTX 4070 means it'll handle modern PC games and take full advantage of the OLED display. The laptop will also ship with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and Windows 11 Home. The new ASUS Zephyrus G16 is expected to get a full reveal at Computex 2024, so stay tuned for that, as we'll be there on the ground to deliver our hands-on impressions.