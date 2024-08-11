ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop available: Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 + up to RTX 4070, starts from $1899

ASUS announces its new ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop is now available: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU and up to RTX 4070 GPU, starts from $1899.

ASUS has just launched its new ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU and can be configured with up to an RTX 4070, all starting from $1899.

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs, so we have a built-in NPU for AI workloads, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU if you need some serious discrete graphics performance.

ASUS is using 16-inch Nebula OLED display with a native 2560 x 1600 (1600p) resolution, with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a super-low response time of just 0.2ms, meaning that this is a laptop for gamers who want something super-fast, but don't want to spend many thousands of dollars on a high-end gaming laptop.

Inside, alongside the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU you've got up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, up to a 2TB Gen4 SSD, support for the new SD Express 7.0 standard for ultra-fast SD card performance, and it's also the first ROG laptop to support Wi-Fi 7, which is cool to see.

We've got a starting price of $1899 for the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, with availability starting today from BestBuy and the ASUS Online Store. The $1899 laptop comes with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 + RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, while the $2299 laptop features the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

