An AMD RX 7900 XTX cooled with just two fans? ASUS has surprised us with its new graphics card

Need three fans to air cool the RDNA 3 flagship? No siree, ASUS has a new Dual model that only requires a pair of fans to keep temperatures in check.

ASUS is not done with RDNA 3 yet - even though the remaining road for the GPU range is surely running out, as RDNA 4 isn't that far off, going by the rumor mill - and the vendor just launched a pair of new AMD RX 7000 models.

2

ASUS Dual version of the RX 7900 XTX (Image Credit: ASUS)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

What's surprising about these new entrants to the GPU fray is that both of them run with just two fans - and one of these models is actually a fresh take on the most powerful RDNA 3 graphics card.

Yes, that'd be the RX 7900 XTX, and the ASUS Dual version does, as the name indicates, come with a pair of fans, not a trio. This is a first, as VideoCardz, which spotted this, points out (and it is as far as we're aware, too).

These aren't just any old fans, though. ASUS explains that they are premium fans, and naturally you'd expect some good cooling to be present on a flagship model.

To be precise, this is an axial-tech fan design that offers better airflow. According to ASUS, it "features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure."

The ASUS Dual RX 7900 XTX runs at a clock speed of 2455MHz with a boost of up to 2615MHz.

As well as that flagship, there's also a Dual RX 7900 XT graphics card in a similar vein, though that's obviously a little bit easier to keep a lid on temperatures with. It runs at a clock speed of 2175MHz and boosts up to 2535MHz, and should still give you plenty of grunt.

Waiting game?

Arguably, though, you may well want to wait for RDNA 4 at this point. After all, it's supposed to be topping out at mid-range GPUs, boards with the capability to exceed the 7900 XT - and come close to the XTX for that matter - but likely at a much more affordable price point. And you might only have to wait until Q3 for these next-gen graphics cards to arrive.

On the flipside, AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs may be further out than some rumor mongers believe, and may not turn up until later in the year (Q4). Then, once they arrive, there's that whole scramble for stock that you might potentially have to deal with, too, depending on launch production volume.

So, if you really need a graphics card for gaming right now - after all, summer is nigh (ahem) - then picking up an RX 7000 model might not be such a bad move, especially as the inevitable discounts start kicking in. Indeed, we're already seeing RDNA 3 GPUs being reduced considerably in price.