Lenovo teases AMD's next-gen Ryzen 8050 Strix Point APU inside its ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop

Lenovo teases its new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop with 'Ryzen 8050' in its marketing: teasing the Zen 5-based Ryzen 8050 series 'Strix Point' APU from AMD.

Lenovo has just teased its new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop with "Ryzen 8050" splashed front and center, which could be one of the earliest Zen 5-based laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop with AMD Ryzen 8050 (source: Lenovo)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop with AMD Ryzen 8050 (source: Lenovo)

In the brochure for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop, the company has "Ryzen 8050" right in your face, and AMD Ryzen AI technology at bottom. The Ryzen AI tech Lenovo is referring to is the NPU (neural processing unit) for AI workloads, which the Ryzen 8050 "Strix Point" APUs feature an upgraded XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads.

AMD has its current-gen Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs in the wild now, with an XDNA-based NPU with up to 16 TOPS of AI workload performance from the NPU alone.

However, since this Lenovo news hit the web, the new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptops have been teased with CPUs that aren't named in the Ryzen 8050 naming scheme. The new ASUS VivoBook S16 laptop has been teased on the official ASUS website with a CPU called the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor.

The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor is the new Strix Point APU featuring Zen 5 CPU cores, an upgraded XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads, and a beefed-up RDNA 3.5-based GPU. This seems to be a last minute naming change from AMD, so this Lenovo tease of the Ryzen 8050 could be old.

Computex 2024 is right around the corner, where AMD will be unveiling its next-gen Zen 5 processor family and we'll know what name of CPUs we're going to get.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

