Sony will release Ghost of Tsushima on PC soon, says credible insider

Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently preparing to bring Ghost of Tsushima over to PC, according to XboxEra's Nick Baker.
Baker has been correct about calls in the past, and he recently took to his personal X account to announce that he's heard from insider sources that Sony Interactive Entertainment will be making an announcement regarding Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC. According to Baker, the announcement is expected to happen around the 5th of March, which, at the time of writing, would be sometime today.
Notably, this isn't the first time we have heard about a Ghost of Tsushima port coming to PC, as rumors have been circulating about the port for years now, especially after the game received its PS5 upgrade in 2022. Ghost of Tsushima was originally launched in 2020 for the PS4 and was developed by Sucker Punch Studios, who made the Infamous series. For those that don't know, Ghost of Tsushima is set in 1200s Japan at the beginning of the Mongolian invasion.
