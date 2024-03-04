Apple unveils two new MacBook Air models with M3 processors, available this week

Apple has just announced it will release two new MacBook Air models that will feature its latest M3 processor and support for 2 external displays.

After rumors that Apple was going to make new product announcements this week, the company has seemingly come out the gate red hot with two new MacBook Air offerings, both featuring the company's latest M3 chip.

Apple has rolled out a refresh of its incredibly popular MacBook Air series, offering consumers a new 13-inch model and a 15-inch. Both of these new laptops feature the company's new M3 processor that will increase its performance compared to the previous model, and notably, is the same chip that is found in the entry-level MacBook Pro 14-inch. Surprisingly, Apple hasn't increased the price for either the 13-inch model or the 15-inch, with the 13-inch M3 starting at $1,099 and the 15-inch from $1,299.

As for design, Apple has kept the same design as the last generation for both of the variants, which isn't very shocking considering the 15-inch Air was only announced in October 2023. As per Apple fashion, the company directly compares these new variants against the M1 and even Intel-based Apple MacBooks, which were released 5 years ago.

By doing this, Apple is able to throw out massive performance increase numbers such as "Compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, MacBook Air delivers up to 2x faster performance, up to 50 percent faster web browsing, and up to 40 percent longer battery life."

As for when these new MacBook Air variants will be available, Apple has already opened for pre-orders and will begin shipping them out to buyers starting Friday, March 8.