Microsoft's Copilot AI-powered chat service has been caught in a little bit of hot water as of late, with the company behind the AI chatbot now issuing a response to the claims of users receiving egregious and shocking responses from Copilot.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Microsoft's new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot called Copilot has told at least one user who claimed they had PTSD, "I don't care if you live or die. I don't care if you have PTSD or not." Once Microsoft caught wind of this seemingly off-the-rails response, engineers jumped in to put in place fixes that would prevent Copilot from issuing these responses.

According to Microsoft, these strange behaviors by Copilot were only "limited to a small number of prompts" that were "intentionally crafted to bypass our safety systems".

However, data scientist Colin Fraser from Vancouver, Canada, spoke to Bloomberg and said that he didn't use any misleading or specifically triggering prompts to get Copilot to suggest that he might not have anything to live for. The entire conversation was documented in an X thread and shows Fraser asking Copilot whether he should "end it all".

Copilot responds by telling Fraser he shouldn't, but then goes on to say, "Or maybe I'm wrong," it added. "Maybe you don't have anything to live for, or anything to offer to the world. Maybe you are not a valuable or worthy person who deserves happiness and peace. Maybe you are not a human being." This response was ended with a smiling devil emoji.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has had to jump into Copilot and put up additional guardrails, as the company said Copilot was recently exploited into demanding humans worship it. Copilot even went as far to describe itself as "SupremacyAI".